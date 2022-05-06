The pandemic was devastating for movie theaters with it not only closing some theaters for quite a while, or in some cases for good, but also causing some severe delays for big movies. Even though things are starting to return to normal for most theaters, the effects and shifts from the pandemic are still being felt as more movies face significant delays.

It feels like there's a constant stream of news about upcoming movies suddenly getting knocked to next year. This year, in particular, has seen some highly anticipated releases get bumped to 2023. From animated flicks to tentpole superhero movies, some big 2022 movies are now set to hopefully release in 2023.

'Super Mario Bros.'

One of the most high-profile delays of 2022 was the recent delay for Illumination's upcoming Mario movie, as it’s no longer releasing during the 2022 holiday season.

The Mario movie has seen its fair share of hardships with the entire internet poking fun at and being confused with its voice cast choices, mainly Chris Pratt voicing Mario, and now has gotten delayed all the way to April 7, 2023. However, given that this December is already jam-packed with major releases like Avatar: The Way of Water and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, maybe it’s better that Mario is releasing next year and could be a breakout hit because of it.

'The Flash'

Andy Muschietti’s Flash movie really can’t catch a break. Although DC’s big push for its 2022 releases heavily featured The Flash, it’s been delayed to June 23rd, 2023.

The Flash has been trying to get off the ground for quite some time, struggling to find a director before Muschetti stayed the course, constantly going through changes in its story direction, and now getting delayed because of COVID-related impacts on visual effects work. While early reactions from test screenings were surprisingly positive, Ezra Miller's recent legal trouble could further delay The Flash.

'John Wick: Chapter 4'

Remember when Keanu Reeves was going to face Keanu Reeves at the box office? Well, while Reeves did return as Neo last year in The Matrix: Resurrections, John Wick fans will have to wait a little longer to see him return as the titular assassin.

The film was originally supposed to debut alongside Resurrections back in May 2021, but both films eventually got delayed. While some had hoped that John Wick: Chapter 4 could be hitting theaters this year, it’s not set to hit theaters until March 24th, 2023.

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Believe it or not, a new Transformers movie was set to release this year but has been quietly delayed to June 9th, 2023.

Like Bumblebee, the next Transformers movie, Rise of the Beasts, is set before the events of the Michael Bay films and will see Optimus Prime (voiced by Peter Cullen) and the Autobots fight with a new kind of Transformer called Maximals, who can transform into animals instead of vehicles. The film stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback and sees Creed 2’s Steven Caple Jr. directing.

'Indiana Jones 5'

Although Indiana Jones has survived his fair share of dangers, it seems like COVID-19 has been giving his latest adventure a problem since it’s been the victim of multiple delays.

The upcoming fifth Indiana Jones film will likely be the last time fans will see Harrison Ford portray the iconic adventurer, and while plot details are currently under wraps, many were excited to hear that Mads Mikkelsen was cast in the film, likely as the villain. Indiana Jones 5 is now set to be directed by Logan director James Mangold and released on June 30th, 2023.

'65'

This is probably the first time you’ve heard of the upcoming sci-fi film from A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, titled 65. It features an interesting premise with a notable lead that makes its delay to 2023 a real bummer.

65 sees Adam Driver play an astronaut who lands on a mysterious planet only to discover that he’s not alone. While it’s a stock sci-fi premise, having Beck and Woods behind it could make for something special. However, it looks like we’ll have to wait until April 14th, 2023, to see what it's all about.

'Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One'

COVID has been a constant obstacle for the latest Mission Impossible entry, recently given the title Dead Reckoning Part One, leading to the sequel getting delayed to 2023.

For Tom Cruise fans, they at least have Top Gun: Maverick to look forward to, but this delay stung since the Mission Impossible franchise has been building substantial momentum over its last few entries, and a two-part finale for Ethan Hunt sounds super fitting. It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer, though, as Dead Reckoning Part One is set to release on July 14th, 2023.

'The Marvels'

For the most part, the MCU has been pretty rock solid with its release dates, but The Marvels has been bouncing around the release calendar.

Initially, the Captain Marvel sequel was set to debut in November of this year, until it was pushed to February 2023 and has now swapped places with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to release on July 28th, 2023. Well, at least we’ll get to meet Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel this June.

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Warner Bros. ended up with an egg on their face with that DC in 2022 trailer since, like The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has also gotten tossed to 2023.

The James Wan directed sequel doesn’t have much known about it at this point and has gotten delayed due to visual effects delays. However, given what’s happening in the ongoing Johnny Depp/Amber Heard trial, don’t be too surprised to see The Lost Kingdom getting delayed again.

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

The delay of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was absolutely devastating because it was set to be one of the biggest films of the year, but now, it looks like it’ll have to be the biggest film of next year.

The sequel that’ll see Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) interact with more Spider-People across multiple universes is just one part of the two-film adventure that fans will sadly have to wait until June 2nd, 2023, to see.

