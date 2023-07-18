Netflix recently announced a bigger spinoff for 2018's Nailed It, which saw three amateur bakers competing for a $10,000 cash prize and a Nailed It! trophy. Titled The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge, the upcoming baking show will introduce two baking experts, Erin Jeanne McDowell and Robert Lucas, as they guide not just three but ten inexperienced bakers in their quest to win a sweet cash prize of $100,000. With a bigger reward on the line and more competitors in the kitchen, the forthcoming show promises to be a wild television experience, and the recently released trailer seems to be fulfilling that promise.

Nicole Byer will return as the show's host, alongside Jacques Torres as the judge. In the trailer, the ten contestants—with a dream of becoming great bakers—showcase their talents with all the equipment they could possibly need. Armed with kitchen tools and world-renowned pastry chefs that will teach them everything they need to learn, the 10-episode series will pit the contestants in a baking competition that aims to transform them from "Oh No to Pro." In customary Nailed It manner, some of the contestants are "just going haywire," according to Lucas. And the trailer shows some of them toppling the cake, causing chaos in the kitchen.

The Competition Show Has Been Nailing It

Nailed It is an addition to Netflix's extensive collection of baking shows, including The Great British Bake Off, Baking Impossible, Easy-Bake Battle, Is It Cake?, and Bake Squad. But contrary to the mentioned reality shows, Nailed It stood out with its premise inspired by baking fail memes on the internet. While some cooking competition shows pit contestants against each other in a highly competitive environment, Nailed It provided a breath of fresh air with an entertaining and less dramatic competition show, albeit one that was completely chaotic.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: The Best Food and Cooking Shows on Netflix Right Now

The reality television series had previously won an MTV Movie & TV Award in the Best Lifestyle Show category, in addition to several nominations since it first aired on the streaming platform back in 2018. Now, the critically acclaimed reality show will be nailing it once again, as Byers will be vying for the Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program category in the 2023 Emmy Awards, fighting against Top Chef's Padma Lakshmi, Baking It's Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, RuPaul's Drag Race's RuPaul Charles, and Queer Eye's Fab Five. It was also the second time Byers had been nominated for the category, with the first being the first time a Black woman had been nominated for the award.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge will premiere on August 4.