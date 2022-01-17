Nickelodeon and Paramount+ have released a clip with new footage from the upcoming animated series Big Nate during the halftime presentation of NLF Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon, giving fans the best look yet at both the art style and the humor of the cartoon.

Big Nate is based on the children's book franchise of the same name by cartoonist Lincoln Peirce, and is executive produced by Mitch Watson (All Hail King Julien) and John Cohen (The Angry Birds Movie) and produced by Amy McKenna (Beware the Batman). The show will feature brand-new original stories about the titular Nate, a sixth-grader hellbent on proving the world how awesome he really is, usually using cartoons to express himself while navigating the difficult and strange world of middle-school.

Ben Giroux (Henry Danger, Danger Force) voices the titular Nate, with Dove Cameron (Descendants, Liv and Maddie), Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw), Bryce Charles (Blackish, Young Love) and Daniel MK Cohen (Body of Proof) rounding up the cast. Jack Black is set to guest star in the premiere episode.

The clip does a great job of encapsulating the tone and sensibilities of Big Nate, as well as its visual style. In the clip, Nate is trusted into the world of team school projects, and the intricate Game of Thrones-style political scheming involved in trying to influence the choice of partners. The clip is kind of reminiscent of a different Nickelodeon show, Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, a live-action comedy all about trying to survive school. The humor is very meta, with Nate breaking the fourth wall and talking directly to the audience about what he's thinking and what he's scheming, like forcing a change in the project partners, so he can be with a girl he wants to impress, or using cartoons to retell the tale his father told him about how cats steal the souls of little boys at night.

Likewise, the clip gives us a great look at the animation and art direction for the show, which combines 3D models for the characters with 2D effects that bring out Nate's fantastical imagination to life, while textures for everything from clothes, to hair and skin, which makes the character models give the show a very tactile feel.

The first eight episodes of Big Nate come exclusively to Paramount+ Thursday, February 17. Check the new clip below.

Here’s Big Nate’s official series premiere synopsis below:

Paramount+’s Big Nate animated series will feature brand-new original storylines centered on Nate, a sixth-grade kid who has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate Wright is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous and a magnet for misadventure – trouble is always fun when Nate is around.

