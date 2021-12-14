Nickelodeon and Paramount+ announced today an animated series inspired by the Big Nate stories is coming to the streaming service next year. The new child show will follow the titular character as he navigates the social challenges of sixth grade and tries to cope with reality through his drawings.

Big Nate is based on the best-selling children’s books and comic strips written and drawn by acclaimed author and cartoonist Lincoln Peirce. Peirce kickstarted the Big Nate universe in 1991 as a daily comic strip. Three decades later, the universe already counts with 41 print collections and novel books, and six activity books. Together, the Big Nate books have spent more than 150 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, which gives us an excellent metric to measure how millions of people love Peirce’s stories.

While fans could expect different stories to be adapted to the animated series, the first season of Big Nate will actually feature a brand new story. With 26 episodes dedicated to Nate’s adventures with his friends, the series will have something new for fans of the franchise while also introducing its humorous cast of characters to newcomers.

Image via Andrews McMeel Publishing

RELATED:‌ 'Rumble' Trailer Reveals Animated Sports Movie Heading for a Paramount+ Release

Besides announcing the new show, Paramount+ also revealed the full voice cast for Big Nate’s animated series. The voice cast includes Ben Giroux (Henry Danger, Danger Force) as Nate Wright, an eleven-year-old boy who is equal parts funny and insecure. Dove Cameron (Descendants, Liv and Maddie) plays Ellen Wright, Nate’s older sister and the object of much angst for Nate. Rob Delaney (Deadpool 2, Hobbs & Shaw) will voice Martin Wright, a great single dad to Nate and Ellen, but life has not gone exactly as he planned. Bryce Charles (Blackish, Young Love) is Dee Dee Holloway, a smart girl who’s able to pull off whatever the boys are incapable (or unwilling) to do. Daniel MK Cohen (Body of Proof) will voice Francis Pope, a boy who tries to keep Nate’s wild ideas in check, or at least keep Nate out of unnecessary trouble.

Arnie Pantoja (Final Fantasy VII Remake, Trolls: The Beat Goes On) is Teddy Ortiz, Nate’s main co-conspirator, a partner in chaos always willing to go along with Nate’s crazy schemes. Charlie Schlatter (Justice League Action) voices Chad Applewhite, a sweet, harmless kid, and one of Nate’s good friends. Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons, American Dad) will be the voice of Principal Nichols, a good guy who struggles with being an authority figure. Finally, Carolyn Hennesy (Lego Star Wars: All-Stars, True Blood) wraps up the main cast as Mrs. Godfrey, who’s affectionately called the “Creature Teacher” by Nate.

There’s still no release date for Big Nate, but the series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in early 2022. Check Big Nate’s official synopsis below.

Image via Paramount+

Paramount+’s Big Nate animated series will feature brand-new original storylines centered on Nate, a sixth-grade kid who has a never-ending need to prove his awesomeness to the world. Whether he’s dealing with disasters at home or detention at school, Nate Wright is no stranger to a challenge. Luckily, he’s able to express himself through the world of cartoons that he creates. Charming, mischievous and a magnet for misadventure – trouble is always fun when Nate is around.

'Clifford the Big Red Dog' Sequel a Go at Paramount Get ready for 'Clifford: Bigger and Redder.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email