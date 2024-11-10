Stanley Tucci knows his way around a kitchen. No stranger to Italian cuisine, Tucci co-directed one of the best movies centered around food and the restaurant business in his directorial debut alongside Campbell Scott. Big Night immerses itself in the aromas of pasta sauces, meats, and the sweltering heat of chaotic kitchens cooking up unappreciated masterpieces. It follows the story of two Italian brothers who emigrated from Italy to America to open up an authentic Italian restaurant on the Jersey Shore. Set in the 50s, the film co-stars Tony Shalhoub as Tucci's brother, and the two have a complicated, tense relationship inside the kitchen as they battle over the right way to run it.

With an exact, detail-oriented direction from both Tucci and Scott, Big Night checks off all the boxes of a film dedicated to food, with luscious shots of steaming, bubbling pasta, and the cutthroat atmosphere of kitchens. It's also about much more than just serving a tasty dish. Big Night is a moving, timeless film about the American dream. At its core, it's about the sacrifice immigrants must give to join an at times close-minded, stubborn culture that is unwilling to celebrate the things that make us different. Also starring Allison Janney in one of her first major film roles, alongside Minnie Driver, Isabella Rossellini, and Ian Holm, Big Night is a must-watch for food lovers everywhere.

What is 'Big Night' About?

Image via The Samuel Goldyn Company

Big Night follows the going-ons in the floundering, Italian restaurant, "Paradise," located on the Jersey Shore during the 50s. They compete with the much more successful, Americanized Italian restaurant across the street, "Pascal's", which has subpar food, but knows how to appeal to American customers. Tucci stars as Paradise's controlling, hot-headed restaurant manager, Secondo, who desperately wants to succeed and be embraced by America and its culture. Shalhoub plays his stubborn, embittered brother, Primo, one of the most talented chefs in the area. He's having a hard time adjusting to being a chef in America, where customers often ask him to add more cheese, salt, and meatballs to every dish, and Americanize his Italian cuisine.

With an impending foreclosure on the restaurant, Secondo becomes desperate to save the restaurant, while entering a relationship with the sweet, naive American bank teller, Pyhliss (Driver). When Pascal (Holm), their friend and the owner of Pascal's across the street, offers them a lifeline by saying he'll get Louis Prima to come visit their restaurant for a night, both brothers pull out all the stops to make sure the night is a success, which is the only way they'll keep the place afloat. Rossellini plays Gabriella, Pascal's coy, insightful wife, and Janney plays a kind flower shop owner who strikes up a romance with the equally shy and awkward, Primo.

'Big Night' is a Close-Quartered, Celebration of Authentic Italian Cuisine

Close

The price of the American dream comes in a bowl of risotto in Big Night. Big Night doesn't skimp out on shooting the various mouthwatering platters Primo cooks in the kitchen. The various fishes, pasta, and sauces are characters themselves, making it the fantastic foodie film that it is. The intensity of the film comes from the start, when two picky customers complain about the risotto, who want spaghetti to be served with it, and meatballs too, because that's what Italian food means to them. Shalhoub's character introduction goes off like a rocket, as a hardworking chef who passionately makes the food he grew up with, and so desperately wants to share with others.

Tucci and Shalhoub have fantastic chemistry as brothers, and they can go from loving each other to hating each other's guts in a moment, always headbutting in the kitchen. As Secondo begs Primo to just make the spaghetti for the customers, even though its just another carb, Shalhoub's extravagant antics are funny and tragic all at once. He throws a pasta pot, and curses the skies as he's selling his masterpieces to fit into consumerism, practically selling his soul in the process. Shalhoub's turmoil as Primo is the heart of the movie. Where Shalhoub is passion, Tucci is ice-cold as Secondo, willing to be a ruthless business owner to be a success, and he disregards his roots to fit in. When Primo gives in to making the spaghetti to please the American customers, it's not just a compromise. It's a bit more of his identity that he has lost, to stuff himself into a box as an outsider in a country and culture that doesn’t try to understand or welcome him.

Tucci and Shoulhab Take Over the Kitchen, Cooking Up Meals in Real Time

Image via The Samuel Goldywn Company

For fans of The Bear, and all the behind-the-scenes training that goes into the actors' preparation to play real-life chefs, Tucci and Shalhoub do not miss a beat as they expertly chop, whisk, and taste in the kitchen. Many of the invigorating kitchen scenes happen at lightning speed with shouting matches of whether something has too much salt, or too little, and both Tucci and Shalhoub are seen actually cooking in real-time during the chaotic night when Prima is coming to town. The most effective scene of the pair cooking comes when Tucci and co-director, Scott, brilliantly shoot one scene of his character, Secondo, cooking at the stove in one long take, from the corner of the kitchen.

In a film of chaotic, fast camera shots trying to eat up every second of food being made and consumed, it's a welcome change of pace. Tucci expertly cooks a frittata for himself and his brother, flipping them perfectly as he silently moves about the kitchen like it's his second home. It's the most crucial scene for the brothers, as Primo comes to sit down and allows his brother, who is not the chef, to serve him food. As they bicker and fight throughout Big Night, with Secondo often degrading and patronizing Primo, the time he takes to make something as simple as eggs speaks volumes. When he puts the eggs on the plate, he's not just serving his brother food, he's giving his brother love in a way he could never articulate through words.

'Big Night' is a Bitter Sweet Examination of the American Dream

Image via Samuel Goldwyn

As Isabella Rossellini and Ian Holm play the ruthless competition running a fellow restaurant across the street, and sell out to Americanize their Italian restaurant, they represent the sacrifice and loss of identity both Primo and Second are trying to fight. It's one of the best movies examining the immigrant experience in the United States. Primo and Secondo are a rebellion, and though they may go under because they refuse to cave in to societal pressures, they do so knowing they've remained true to themselves. The big night in question, in which Louis Prima has been promised to come, is not only a celebration of all they have to offer to the restaurant goers, but to America itself.

For a high-stress movie set in the sweltering summer heat, Allison Janney lights up the screen with warmth as the soft-spoken love interest for Shalhoub's Primo, Anne. As Primo often visits her at her flower shop, the two actors have a charming, awkward banter that brings an irresistible romance to the film. Where Shalhoub plays Primo like a lovesick puppy full of nerves as he trips over things in the flower shop, Tucci embraces his inner bad boy as a womanizing bachelor. As he's alienated in this new culture, he finds refuge in Minnie Driver's Phyliss, chasing not only youth in a younger woman, but acceptance from America in some form. Add on Rossellini's snakelike performance as a glamorous, bored wife working across the street, and Big Night becomes just as much of a perplexing romance about desire, in addition to its exploration of food. Everyone wants to be loved and accepted for who they are, which is what both Italian brothers are searching for throughout the entire movie, both in and out of the kitchen. It's a bittersweet deconstruction of the American dream, and discards the rose-colored lenses to show the blood, sweat and tears that Primo and Secondo shed to just get a taste of it.

Big Night is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

