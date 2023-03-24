In 2003, the world was forever changed with the release of an indie movie named The Room. Directed, written, and produced by Tommy Wiseau, who also acted in the lead role, the film follows a banker named Johnny who finds himself in a dangerous love triangle. Upon release, The Room was considered one of the worst movies ever made. Fast-forward 20 years, and it has garnered a significant cult following and created a legacy as one of the greatest ‘bad’ movies ever.

After creating a TV series for Hulu and starring in a few indie films alongside close friends, Wiseau is preparing to release his next cinematic feature for the world! The incredibly enthusiastic fandom behind Tommy Wiseau and The Room is constantly growing, so it’s always exciting to hear about what projects he’ll be working on next. Whether you’re already a Wiseau super-fan or a lover of cult indie movies, here’s everything we know about the upcoming film Big Shark.

What is Big Shark About?

First announced back in 2019, Big Shark is a horror film about a killer shark. The official synopsis for the movie reads as follows:

“Three firefighters, Georgie (Greg Sestero), Tim (Isaiah LaBorde), and Patrick (Tommy Wiseau), must save New Orleans from a killer shark.”

Short and sweet, this single-sentence synopsis is an excellent teaser for what will be Wiseau’s first foray into the horror genre. From here, we can only speculate on the twists and turns that the movie will have as our leads attempt to save New Orleans, Louisiana.

Does Big Shark Have a Trailer?

This first official trailer for Big Shark was released on Wiseau’s personal YouTube channel just days after announcing the movie in 2019. Though brief, the trailer covers the basics by introducing our three lead characters, Georgie, Tim, and Patrick. We also get a hint of a possible subplot focusing on Georgie’s love life, or lack thereof, based on his off-screen actions.

Most importantly, we get our first glimpse of disaster striking New Orleans. As the streets flood, Patrick says, “water, look at that!” Behind our firefighting heroes, the titular big shark emerges to claim its first victim.

The film’s second trailer focuses on a boxing match and a basketball game in what feels like a found footage film. Shortly after, the trailer shifts into a commercial for ‘Tommy Wiseau’ branded underwear! Should we expect anything less from Wiseau? Check out the latest trailer for Big Shark below.

After many production delays, with COVID-19 likely a significant factor, Big Shark will premiere on April 2, 2023. It will later release on April 28 and 29 at the Prytania Theatres and Canal Place in New Orleans, the Balboa Theatre in San Francisco on May 5 and 6, the Landmark Westwood in LA on June 2 and 3, and the Village East by Angelika in NYC August 10-12. Before the delays, the film was initially scheduled to debut at the Prince Charles Cinema in London in September 2019.

Will Big Shark Be Released Worldwide?

Big Shark will be debuting on April 2nd at Cinema 21 in Portland. The film’s slow theatrical rollout will last approximately eight months and head to other confirmed cities, such as New Orleans, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.

As the film progresses across the United States, it remains to be seen if Big Shark will be released internationally. The movie could receive short stints in cinemas across other countries or release straight onto streaming services and digital stores, but that has yet to be officially confirmed.

Who’s the Creative Team Behind the Film?

Big Shark is a Tommy Wiseau production, with him serving as the director, producer, and a writer. Of course, this means the film will be brought to us by the production company, Wiseau-Films. However, he’s certainly not alone in bringing Big Shark to life on the big screen!

Greg Sestero and Isaiah LaBorde, also serve as writers on the movie alongside Wiseau. Sestero has previously written films such as Best F(r)iends: Volume One and Volume Two, as well as Miracle Valley, which he also directed. For LaBorde, Big Shark is his first writing credit.

Who’s in the Cast of Big Shark?

Image via Wiseau-Films

As we already know, the creative team behind Big Shark also portrays the movie's three lead characters! Tommy Wiseau and Greg Sestero have appeared together in films such as The Room, Best F(r)iends Volume One and Volume Two. They also had cameo appearances in the Academy Award-nominated biopic, The Disaster Artist, which told the story of how they first met and their lives during the production of The Room. They will be portraying Patrick and Georgie, respectively. The third main lead, Isaiah LaBorde, will be portraying Tim. He has recently appeared in films such as Presence, Erzulie, and Running the Bases.

The more extensive cast of Big Shark also includes Erica Mary Gillheeney, Ashton Leigh, Hannah Mouton, Joseph Poliquin, Kaleb Naquin, Jeff Pearson, Mark Valeriano, Wayne Douglas Morgan, Thomas Johnston, Raul Phoenix, Amber Nicole Dalton, Billie Dalton, and Elaina Guidry.

When and Where Was Big Shark Filmed?

The cameras started rolling on the set of Big Shark on February 7th, 2019. Filming began in Lafayette, Louisiana, roughly two hours from New Orleans, where the movie is set. Alongside the leading creative trio, Matt S. Bell served as cinematographer. Filming took place in Lafayette for two weeks, finishing on February 21st, 2019. From here, we can only assume that COVID-19 was responsible for the significant delays in filming starting back up again.

It was in November 2021 when Wiseau announced that the crew was filming new scenes, this time in New Orleans itself. He also said he wanted to shoot some scenes in London, though it remains unclear if these plans came to fruition. Again, as announced by Wiseau, a third stage of filming was revealed to be ongoing in July 2022, essentially wrapping up principal photography for Big Shark before heading into post-production.