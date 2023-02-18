Disney+ has cancelled John Stamos’ sports comedy-drama Big Shot after two season run, TV Line has reported. With no substantial viewership, the writing was already on the wall for the series as it was reported last June that the decision to renew the little-watched show might have played a role in the ousting of longtime Disney executive Peter Rice. The news comes months after Season 2 dropped on the streamer last October.

Co-created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, and Brad Garrett, the series followed a temperamental basketball coach, Marvyn Korn (Stamos), who is fired from his job at the University of Wisconsin. He relocates to California to coach a girls’ basketball team at Westbrook School, where he reconnects with his teenage daughter Emma. Season 2 saw coach Korn return to Westbrook ready to show that his girls' basketball team belongs in D-2 and his own mettle of being the championship-winning, powerhouse coach he was in the NCAA. The second season fared better with the audience than its predecessor.

All over the series has a 78 percent critics rating and an 81 percent audience score. While the narrative did not have a huge impact, the series captured some good performances. The performance of the series could be explained in part by the different cultural relevance basketball holds across many of the territories that carry Disney+. However, the series had a diverse female cast that did a great job of fleshing out the conundrums, the highs, and lows of the lives of their characters. The second season certainly saw the impact of budget cuts as the ten-part series was released for binge-watching, rather than the weekly format Disney+ seems to favor.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: John Stamos on the 'Big Shot' Season 2 Story Inspired by Bob Saget and His Disneyland Memorabilia Collection

The series cast Stamos as coach Marvyn Korn, Sophia Mitri Schloss as his teenage daughter Emma, Richard Robichaux as George, Nell Verlaque as Louise, Tiana Le as Destiny, Tisha Eve Custodio as Carolyn, Cricket Wampler as Samantha, Yvette Nicole Brown as principal Sherilyn Thomas, her performance bagged her a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination in Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series and Jessalyn Gilsig as assistant coach Holley Barrett, among others. The series was produced by Tommy Burns, Jacquie Walters, P. Todd Coe, Chris Marrs, and Michael Petok. While Garrett, Bill D'Elia, Lorey, and Kelley served as executive producers.

All seasons of Big Shot are available to stream on Disney+. You can check out the Season 2 trailer below: