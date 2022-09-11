It's almost time to take the Big Shot. Disney+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its basketball drama-comedy Big Shot, which is set to premiere exclusively on the app starting October 12, 2022. The new trailer was shown at the D23 Expo this weekend, presented by both Disney Branded Entertainment president Ayo Davis and series star John Stamos. D23 Expo has already given us a first look at several new Disney projects, including the highly anticipated live-action The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey.

The new trailer gives us our first look at the continued work of Marvyn Korn (Stamos) the hot-tempered former University of Wisconsin basketball coach who, after having been fired from his high-stakes job, finds a chance at redemption coaching high school basketball at an all-girls school. The first season explored Korn's relationship with his daughter, who is also one of his new pupils, as well as his journey to self-improvement as he learns to coach on a smaller scale.

Starting with the girls of Westbrook's brief brush with summer rest and relaxation, the trailer soon plunges into Coach Korn's work to improve the team for their new basketball division. But there are further complications ahead for the team as Westbrook becomes a coed institution, a move that Korn fears will push the girls' team into the background. Korn will have to learn to work with the new boys' basketball coach and handle growing conflict with his daughter in the upcoming season.

Korn will also attempt to push his team to further heights by getting them shown on ESPN. His method to claim their shot at fame — recruiting Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a beach volleyball prodigy who shares Coach Korn's tendency for tantrums. Season 2 of Big Shot will bring the Wesbrook Sirens to the brink, but whether that's the brink of greatness or breakdown is yet to be seen.

Big Shot is created by David E. Kelley, Dean Lorey, and Brad Garrett. Dean Lorey serves as showrunner on the series. Starring alongside Stamos in the series is Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Lee, Tisha Custodio, Cricket Wampler, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Big Shot is a Disney Branded television series, produced by ABC Signature, which is a part of Disney Television Studios. Season 2 of the series will premiere on Disney+ on October 12, 2022. Until then, you can check out the new trailer down below:

