Disney Plus has released an official first trailer for the new original series Big Shot, starring John Stamos as a temperamental coach named Marvyn Korn who must endure a coaching and teaching gig at an all-girls elite private school after being fired from his previous job.

Right from the jump, the trailer sets out the story that we're in for, as we watch Korn learn that the girls he was sent to coach will not be pushed around so easily. Once Korn realizes that these new players will need compassion and empathy before following him, he changes his ways to become the best coach he can be. If there is anything the trailer shows for sure, it is that this is sure to be an emotional and uplifting series with plenty of ups, downs and excitement along the way.

Production on the series was initially suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and shut down in November and December for other COVID-related issues. Filming later resumed in early January in Los Angeles.

Big Shot is developed by Dean Lorey (Harley Quinn, Arrested Development) and David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Big Sky). The series is based on an original idea by Brad Garrett. In addition to Stamos, Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wamplerwill are also set to star. The show will be directed by Bill D’Elia and Viet Nguyen and consist of 10 episodes releasing weekly, with the pilot written by Lorey.

Don’t miss Stamos coaching his tail off in the new original series, Big Shot, which will premiere April 16 on Disney Plus. You can watch the first official trailer below.

