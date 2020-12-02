From show creator David E. Kelley, the ABC series Big Sky follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they search for Jenny’s estranged husband Cody (Ryan Phillippe) who disappeared when he went looking for two sisters that were kidnapped. The wild adventure leads them straight into a string of truck stop disappearances and they find themselves on the trail of a killer that they must stop before anyone else is taken.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, actress Katheryn Winnick talked about the difference between making Vikings and making Big Sky, why she’s excited about playing such a bad-ass chick, what she loves about the writing of David E. Kelley, her reaction to learning about the shocking ending of the pilot episode, the love/hate friendship at the center of the story, making the move into directing, and the inspiration she took from working with Sean Penn.

Image via ABC

COLLIDER: Big Sky is a very different show from Vikings.

KATHERYN WINNICK: Just a little bit. I don’t have to get into braids or leathers or chains. Now, I just have to fight battles through my intellect and intuition.

What was it like making the transition from playing a character like the one that you did on Vikings to then coming back into modern life and the real world again? Does it take some adjustment to go from one to the other?

WINNICK: If I’m speaking frankly, definitely, one hundred percent, it’s been an adjustment and it was a little intimidating in a lot of ways. Coming off of a show, after six seasons and playing such an iconic, formidable character like Lagertha, to dive into a new TV series and a new character with Jenny Hoyt was daunting and a little nerve wracking. Also, it’s because you don’t know what you’re gonna get. Lagertha was based on a true character and I had an idea where I was gonna go with her, just in terms of knowing that she became a queen and a warrior. On this show, it’s really per episode. You’re making hopefully strong, bold choices that will pay off as the series goes on, as you get new scripts, and as you uncover and discover more about who you really are as a character.

It feels like something as normal as putting on jeans would feel weird after playing a character like Lagertha.

WINNICK: It is. I’ll be honest with you, I feel more comfortable sometimes with the accent and putting on a costume, where it’s so different than yourself. There was a real transformation when I was doing Vikings, in terms of getting ready on set. Here, the transformation is different because it’s closer to yourself, even though you are playing someone completely different. It is a bit of an adjustment, but I also embrace it. I embrace finding the light side of the character. Lagertha, with the drama, didn’t really have as much. I’m very excited for strong women characters on television and getting a chance to dive into another bad-ass chick.

You’ve previously talked about having been a fan of David E. Kelley, going back to Ally McBeal and The Practice. What do you feel most drawn to, with his writing and with his female characters in particular?

WINNICK: What I love about how he writes women is that they’re also very flawed, they don’t have it all together, they do have traumas, and you will see that unfold as the series goes on. Also, he has an ability to write such quirky characters and can take you and lead you through one way of thinking. As you watch the series, you think the characters are gonna go in one particular direction, but then all of a sudden, there’s a massive twist and turn, and you will see a different side and different layers that are unexpected. That’s always drawn me to it. Also, just in terms of his writing style, this is a suspense thriller, which is something that will be intriguing to people watching late night television. We are in such a need for strong content right now, especially in this pandemic world, where everyone has watched many reruns at this point. Something refreshing, something new, and something a little dark and twisted is always interesting. The show also has a Twin Peaks vibe. And it’s a two-hander with two strong female leads that are polar opposites, but find a common thread and a common goal in really being united to try to find Cody Hoyt and the girls, as the series goes on.

Image via ABC

When this project came your way, how much did you get to read initially? Did you get to read the full pilot script, or was it just a conversation?

WINNICK: This came pretty quickly. I was just finishing Flag Day, a movie directed by Sean Penn, who also starred in it. I wasn’t really looking to do television, but they called and said that this was a straight offer and David E. Kelley was interested in having me star in the show. Obviously, when you get those calls, you pay attention. It had to be a quick decision at that point, because they were getting ready to shoot three weeks away. And then, the pandemic hit and everything got rerouted and moved to Vancouver months later. But it was a quick decision. Sometimes you just need to go with instinct. Even though you’re ready to take a break after six years in a different country in Europe, you sometimes realize that this is why you’re an actor. And to get a chance to direct also is exciting, which I will do on Big Sky as well. I look forward to opportunities to dive into another character that hopefully is as inspiring, as intriguing, and as challenging as Lagertha was. With David E. Kelley and the way that he writes, I do feel that I will be challenged and terrified and excited, all at the same time.

When you read the pilot script and you got to the end of the episode, it seems like the only way to react to the ending would be, "Holy shit!" Was that your reaction when you read it, and was that the original ending that you read?

WINNICK: It is the original ending that I read. It was one of those things you read and you’re like, “Did that just happen? Am I reading this right? Did he really get killed? Are they showing that?” After talking to David, it was the way it was gonna go. I thought it was such an interesting way to set up the story and set up Jenny’s personal drive to solve this case and to find closure. There’s a very strong personal motivation and need to be able to right a wrong, which never really is the case when you’re dealing with a death. It also sets up the dynamic between these two strong characters, Cassie and Jenny. There’s a common theme and thread between the two of them, in that they’re both in love with the same guy. There is a lot of tension and a lot of hurt because Jenny feels betrayed, but they have to work through their own insecurities and their own fears to really unite together and get to work and solve the case in order to find Cody and the girls.

Jenny seems like the type of person who makes an impression wherever she goes. How do you think the town would describe who she is and how do you think that compares to how she would describe herself?

WINNICK: That’s a very good question. I feel like I’m really just getting to know her, to be really honest with you, but she’s definitely someone that beats her own drum. She’s someone who’s an ex-cop that left the force, for whatever reason, and she’s trying to discover her new path at this point. She’s someone who’s not shy about really going after what she wants, even if it’s trying to get answers from her best friend. She’s definitely driven and impulsive, and even a little bit unhinged. She’s a woman that loves competition and is ready to get challenged, whether it’s a bar fight or trying to one-up her partner. She’s finding where her path is gonna lead her next and she’s definitely someone who the town will talk about. The entire town and Montana know who Jenny Hoyt is. How can you not?

Image via ABC

There’s such an interesting love/hate relationship between these two best friends. What do you most enjoy about playing that friendship between Jenny and Cassie, and having someone like Kylie Bunbury to play that with?

WINNICK: Kylie has been such a joy to work with. She’s very talented and sweet and smart and grounded. It’s always a little tricky when you’re thrown into a series during COVID times. You don’t get a chance to go out for dinner too much because of all the rules and masks. The very first scene we shot together, we were pulling each other’s hair and smacking each other up against a bar and on the ground, so there was high tension. But in terms of who we are as strong women, she’s very athletic and comes from a competitive background, as do I with my martial arts. We’re also both women that love to speak our truth and voice our opinions. Even though it can be very competitive on screen, there’s a lot of respect and a lot of love there. I’m excited for the audience to see these two women on screen because there is chemistry and a kinship. It’s something that you haven’t really seen before. It’s a bit of a modern version of Starsky and Hutch to see Jenny and Cassie together, and I’m excited to see that relationship unfold more and discover it more as the series progresses.

You talked about directing on this series as well. What made you want to start making the move into directing and how has the experience been for you?

WINNICK: I started off directing in high school. For me, it’s always been my love, and acting has just been taking up my time. I do love acting, but I really enjoy directing. I got a chance to direct Vikings, and I was honored that I just recently got the Best Director Women’s Image Award for my directorial debut. I feel that directing is another way to tell the story through the woman’s perspective and eye. For a show like this, where there are two strong female leads, it’s important to have a woman’s voice behind the camera. I’m excited to direct Big Sky next season. I also feel that directing is something that I will continue to pursue and I’m excited to look at different projects. In terms of my personality and just being very opinionated and knowing what I want, directing is something that I enjoy and am challenged by. I could still learn so much. There are so many incredible directors, cinematographers, and camera operators that have so much talent. I just love to learn. As an actor on set, even during pandemic times, I’m always catching myself looking at the lens that they choose or wondering how the director is gonna cover this scene or that scene. That school really is something that I see myself growing in and that I constantly can get challenged and grow as a filmmaker and as a director. That’s something that I will continue to do and love to do.

You also mentioned working on a film with Sean Penn. What do you learn from working with someone like that, who is an actor/director and who is so well-respected for his directing along with his acting?

WINNICK: I was in awe watching Sean Penn work. I played his wife in Flag Day, which is based on a true story. Seeing him as a co-star, but also seeing him behind the camera, being so prepared and how he has the language of an actor’s director and really knowing what to get in terms of performance from the actors was remarkable. It was such a learning curve for me, as a young director, just to see him in his element. For someone that has been so widely recognized, as an actor and director, just to see him really unfold his passion project was remarkable. I’m excited for the world to see it. I got a chance to produce the film as well. We were supposed to have it out in theaters this year, but then COVID hit, so I think we’re holding onto it for next year. It’s something that I’m beyond excited for everyone to see

How far ahead have you discussed where things are going on this show? Have you already had conversations about where things could go beyond this season? Do you have an overall idea of the bigger picture?

WINNICK: It’s a very good question. We originally got picked up for 10 episodes and we’re shooting number six, so we’re in limbo. We’re wondering, as actors, but also the writers are as well, if we’re closing off at 10 or if we’re gonna continue on. That’s more of an ABC call, in terms of how it’s perceived. The show is based on books and C.J. Box is an incredible writer that has written several different books that have different cases with interesting storylines, so there is no shortage of material. In terms of where I’m going, as a character with Jenny Hoyt, I’m not sure. That’s really up to David Kelley. We are so lucky to have him as our showrunner and as the main voice for this season. That’s really rare to have. There is a lot of trust, knowing that. I have a lot of trust in David E. Kelley making Jenny Hoyt a really full character and one that people can not only look up to, but also empathize with. That was really important for me. It’s important to have that human aspect and that authenticity, and I think he does that better than anyone else on television.

Big Sky airs on Tuesday nights on ABC.

Share Share Tweet Email

Armie Hammer to Play 'The Godfather' Producer in Limited Series 'The Offer' It sounds like the actor couldn't refuse this Paramount+ project.