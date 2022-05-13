We’ve got some exciting Friday news for followers of both Jensen Ackles and the ABC crime drama, Big Sky. As fans of the thriller series will know, the second season is about to take its bow with a finale on May 19. But, what we didn’t know until Deadline broke the news, is that Ackles will be making a guest appearance on that wrap-up episode to be featured opposite headliners, Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick. In the finale, the ex-Supernatural star will toss on the uniform of temporary Sheriff, Beau Arlen. Arlen is described as “a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas” which reminds us an awful lot of Jensen’s former costar, Jared Padalecki, whose current gig is as the titular Walker in The CW series.

Everything is coming up apple pie for Ackles who found out yesterday that the Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters was being picked up for series. Ackles and his wife, Danneel Ackles are working together under their production company, Chaos Machine, to serve the series as executive producers. While we aren’t expecting to see Sam (Padalecki) or Dean (Ackles) - although you never know in the world of Supernatural - Ackles’ voice will be heard as the narrator. Dean will regale viewers with the story of how his parents, Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger), met all of those years ago to become expert demon hunters and, of course, fall in love and give birth to their two sons - Sam and Dean.

Speaking of his tight-knit bond with Padalecki, whom Ackles spent a whopping 15 seasons starring next to on the original series, Ackles recently served as director for an episode of Padalecki’s, Walker. Next month, Ackles will make his debut into the world of The Boys where he’ll join up with the Supes as Soldier Boy when the series flies back to Prime Video on June 3. From everything we’ve heard and seen surrounding the next installment of the satirical superhero show, it’s going to be a good one, and we can’t wait to see how Ackles takes on his latest role. Finally, Ackles is teaming up with legendary producer, Greg Berlanti to work on a yet-to-be-named DC project.

Image via ABC

RELATED: 'The Winchesters' Season 1 Wraps Filming in New Orleans

You can check out the full synopsis for the Season 2 finale of Big Sky, which is titled “Catch a Few Fish,” below and see Ackles in all his Texan Sheriff glory when the episode hits ABC on May 19.

Here’s the synopsis as per ABC:

In a struggle between head and heart, final resolutions are made as Jenny works to find Travis before he reaches a dangerous point of no return; meanwhile, Ren and Jag find a new familial bond and decide together how to handle their father now that he’s crossed a serious line. After receiving a startling surprise from Scarlett, Cassie changes the course of her quest for justice forever. Later, with Tubb out of commission for the time being, a new sheriff comes to town; and after getting fully acquainted with Cassie and Jenny, it seems like he may just stick around for a while.

'The Winchesters': Demetria McKinney Joins 'Supernatural' Spin-Off

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Britta DeVore (599 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe