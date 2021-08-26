ABC’s detective series Big Sky is back for Season 2, and at this year’s TCA Virtual Press Conference, the first teaser for the new season was unveiled, starting off with a shocker: the return of John Carroll Lynch.

Even though Lynch’s presence on the panel initially seemed just a nod to his participation as narrator for the teaser, the actor himself confirmed he will participate in Season 2. This time, however, he will play the twin brother of Rick Legarski, a character who was revealed to have a major participation in Season 1’s crime. Big Sky follows the story of two private detectives who race against the clock to investigate ongoing crimes in Montana.

In the true, satirical fashion that made the show a surprise hit, the teaser for Big Sky Season 2 plays out as a TV ad for a much-desired getaway from the rush of the city to Big Sky, Montana. As Lynch’s narration describes dream-like landscapes, the images contradict what is being said, to the point of sounding creepy and threatening. The narrator then confirms he’s Rick’s brother and promises that if you go to Big Sky, you’ll never leave.

Big Sky is based on "The Highway "novel series by C.J. Box. The series was adapted for television by 11-time Emmy winner David E. Kelley (Doogie Howser, Nine Perfect Strangers). Aside from Lynch, the cast also features Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green.

The new season of Big Sky premieres on ABC on September 30, while the first season is available to stream on Hulu now. Check out the teaser for Big Sky Season Two below.

You can read the official synopsis for Season 2 below:

When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

