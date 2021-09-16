Come a little bit closer and gear up for another wild ride.

After making a major revelation about Season 2 in the first teaser, ABC has dropped another trailer for Big Sky, which premieres later this month. The detective hit series follows the story of two private investigators who race against the clock to solve ongoing crimes in Montana.

The new trailer for Season 2 highlights the insidious nature of some of Big Sky’s inhabitants. It starts off with an unexpected street accident that gets creepier by the second and prompts the recruitment of Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) once again. But there’s more: a disappearance that feels bigger than it is, a load of cash and drugs found in bags, home invasions, and, of course, lies and deception – just another season of Big Sky.

Image via ABC

RELATED: ‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Trailer Reveals John Carroll Lynch’s Return, But With a Twist

With an average of 7.8 million viewers tuning in every week, Big Sky quickly developed a loyal and enthusiastic fanbase, which, according to ABC, made it TV’s most-watched new drama in 2020. The show is based on "The Highway" novel series by C.J. Box. The series was adapted for television by 11-time Emmy winner David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Nine Perfect Strangers). The cast also features John Carrol Lynch, Janina Gavankar, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Jesse James Keitel, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, and Logan Marshall-Green.

The new season of Big Sky premieres on September 30 on ABC. Check out the new trailer below.

You can read the official synopsis for Season 2 of Big Sky here:

“Big Sky” follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, which they soon discover may not be as straightforward a case as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of that accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers and more mysterious familiar—and unfamiliar—faces.

KEEP READING: Sam Esmail Shares Exclusive Details on Twisting the Crime Procedural Format with New ABC Pilot 'Acts of Crime'

Share Share Tweet Email

New ‘Last Night in Soho’ Poster Gives a Neon Glow to Edgar Wright’s Psychological Thriller Time to dive into a world of glamour and terror.

Read Next