Mystery fans rejoice, Season 3 of Big Sky is almost here. Subtitled “Deadly Trails”, the third season of the popular crime drama will once again see Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell solving crime and finding happiness in Lewis and Clark County Montana. This season, those crimes will revolve around a campground and hiking trail, hence the subtitle.

Big Sky’s creator and executive producer David E. Kelley is one of the biggest names in crime and drama series, having worked on everything from Doogie Howser MD to Ally McBeal, The Practice, and Big Little Lies. Elwood Reid, who also worked on Hawaii 5-0 and The Chi, is Big Sky’s showrunner and also an executive producer. Based on a book series by C.J. Box, Big Sky follows Jenny Hoyt, a police officer played by Katheryn Winnick, and Cassie Dewell, a private detective played by Kylie Bunbury, as they investigate crimes in their rural Montana county. Katheryn Winnick is known for her role in the series Vikings. Viewers may recognize Kylie Bunbury from Season 3 of Under the Dome and or from her leading role in When They See Us.

Season 3 of Big Sky will see some cast changes. Jensen Ackles, who had a guest starring role as the new sheriff at the end of Season 2, becomes a regular member of the cast. Ackles is best known for playing Dean Winchester in Supernatural (and co-creating its prequel series The Winchesters) and plays Soldier Boy in Amazon’s The Boys. Rosanna Arquette is also joining on in a recurring role as Jenny's scam artist mother. Arquette is best known for her work in the films Pulp Fiction and Desperately Seeking Susan. Another exciting addition to Season 3 of Big Sky is the “Queen of Country” herself. Singer and actress Reba McEntire will be joining the cast. McEntire will play Sunny Barnes, a hiking trail owner whose property is the site of many disappearances and possibly a few murders. McEntire has described the character of Sunny as “very protective and loving and she’s trying to make a living with her family on this glamping thing and she’s working real hard to hold it all together.” We can’t wait to find out what Sunny is willing to do to “hold it all together.”

Image via ABC

Related:Katheryn Winnick Revisits 'Vikings' and Discusses Her Plans to Direct 'Big Sky'

When and Where Can You Watch Big Sky Season 3: Deadly Trails?

Season 3 of Big Sky premieres on ABC at 10 pm ET on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Episodes will be available the next day to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Is There a Trailer for Big Sky Season 3?

The trailer opens with Patsy Cline’s "Walkin’ After Midnight" playing as we see Sunny Day Excursions, the “luxury backcountry experience” run by Reba McEntire’s character, Sunny. Of course, this is Big Sky, so it isn’t long before we also see reports of missing hikers and more than a few bodies. “Some trails are not meant to be followed” warns the text that appears on the screen at the end of the trailer.

The trailer also gives a glimpse of Jensen Ackles and his affable charm as the new sheriff in town and shows him working with Cassie and Jenny. Whether you like Big Sky for the mysteries, the characters, or the beautiful landscape, Season 3: Deadly Trails looks like it will have something for everyone.

Related:'Big Sky' Cast and Character Guide: A Who’s Who in this Montana Mystery Show

How Can You Watch Previous Seasons of Big Sky?

Image via ABC

If you haven’t seen Seasons 1 and 2 of Big Sky yet, or you just want to watch them again before the new season comes out, then you’re in luck. Both seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Hulu offers multiple price tiers and regularly offers free trials as well. ABC’s website also offers full episodes of Big Sky.

Can You Watch Big Sky Without Hulu?

Big Sky airs at 10 pm ET on Wednesdays on ABC so viewers who prefer to watch on cable can always do so. By going to ABC’s website and putting in the information about your cable provider you can also watch episodes there for free.

Related:Katheryn Winnick on Moving from 'Vikings' to 'Big Sky', Directing Along the Way

More Shows Like Big Sky That You Can Watch Now

Image via ABC

Castle: Starring Nathan Fillion of Firefly and Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog fame and Stana Katic who's known for Absentia, Castle is a comedy mystery series about a famous mystery writer who teams up with the police to solve murders. The likable if over-the-top characters and talented actors help make the goofy premise work. Castle ran for eight seasons from 2009 to 2016 and all episodes are streaming on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

Rizzoli and Isles: If you like Big Sky for the relationship between Cassie and Jenny then Rizzoli and Isles could be the show for you! Starring Angie Harmon as Detective Jane Rizzoli and Sasha Alexander as Dr. Maura Isles, a forensics expert, this police procedural follows the two best friends as they solve crimes in and around the Boston area. The show ran from 2010 to 2016 and is streaming on HBO Max.

Watch on HBO Max

Bones: This classic procedural pairs David Boreanaz’s Agent Booth and Emily Deschanel’s Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan together to solve murders in the DC area. With Agent Booth providing the muscle and the street smarts and Dr. Brennan, a forensic anthropologist, using her lab and her book smarts, the two make an unstoppable pair. Bones ran from 2005 to 2017 and featured fascinating mysteries and a cast of brilliant if eccentric characters. Bones is streaming on Hulu, Roku, and Amazon.

Watch on Hulu

Only Murders In the Building: This quirky mystery series just finished up its second season on Hulu. Starring Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin, the series follows three tenants of a New York City apartment complex that keep ending up as murder suspects and making a podcast about solving the crimes. The talented cast’s fantastic chemistry combined with engaging season-long mysteries makes this a must-watch for mystery fans. Fans of Serial, My Favorite Murder, and other podcasts will likely notice quite a few references to those series as well. Only Murders in the Building is streaming on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu