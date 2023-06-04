ABC had to recently decide the fate of a few of its primetime shows, with Big Sky among the titles not being renewed. This joins the likes of The Company You Keep and Alaska Daily as some of the more surprising cancelations, as these shows offered something unique in their concept. With Big Sky, a show that debuted in 2020, there was a lot that it offered which allowed it to differentiate itself from the prototypical crime dramas. There also was a wealth of untapped stories being that it was based on The Highway books created by C.J. Box. The show’s two leads Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury also added a new dimension to the series as they led the female-driven cast.

Unfortunately for Big Sky, the numbers clearly weren't there for ABC to continue on with a Season 4. It's a shame because Season 3 felt like a turning point type of season that reinvigorated some of the best qualities from its debut run. The third chapter, called "Deadly Trails," stood out compared to its predecessor, as it brought in Reba McEntire to head up Sunny Day Excursions, a retreat that was brimming with secrets. Big Sky was heading in a strong direction, which makes its cancelation one that stings for those fans who stuck with it through three seasons.

'Big Sky' Utilized a New Story and Cast Each Season

What helped to make Big Sky stand out is its new plot each season. This also brought in a rotating cast that joined the mainstays at the top in Winnick and Bunbury. There have been some recognizable faces that have shown up along the way in Big Sky, including Ryan Phillipe, John Carroll Lynch, Jensen Ackles, and the aforementioned Reba McEntire. With so many faces coming in and coming out, it gave Big Sky fans something to always be on the lookout for.

While the growing list of characters was a nice touch for Big Sky, what ultimately made it so distinct was its changing plots. There was always a small through line through the three seasons, but each chapter felt exactly like that: a chapter in a book. While not an anthology series, there was a sense of each season being totally different with its crime, its supporting cast, and even the tone. The first season focused on Ronald (Brian Geraghty) as he was a serial kidnapper in a truck driver. The second installment had a lot going on (maybe too much, too its own fault) with a drug ring and Travis (Logan Marshall-Green) portraying one of the more complicated characters in the series. There were even seasons, particularly Season 1, where the first and second halves felt entirely like different seasons because of the new stories and cast that would come in and out. All of this made Big Sky a show that always felt like it had a lot to offer and if something wasn’t clicking with the audience, a new story and actors would be waiting around the corner anyway.

'Big Sky' Felt Out of Place on Network Television

There's clearly a difference in what fans can expect when tuning into a show on ABC versus HBO or Netflix. Big Sky probably would have been best served with a premium network or a streaming service because of its tone. This isn't even to say that giving it a TV-MA rating is what would have made all the difference, but there was enough here that this show would have likely reached its next level if allowed to go one step further than ABC would allow it to. That being said, the series went as far as it could at times with what was shown (looking at you, Rick Legarski).

The show’s creator, David E. Kelley, has had tremendous success across all spectrums of cable which is why Big Sky always felt bigger than its counterparts. HBO property Big Little Lies is one of his most successful shows and serves as a reminder of what Kelley could have been able to do if Big Sky was elsewhere.

'Big Sky's Main Characters Had More to Explore

The way Season 3 ended really left the door open for Ackles’ Beau and Winnick’s Jenny. The two had a working relationship, but there always was something more there. Beau’s ex-wife and daughter were leaving town in the finale, and while he considered following, what kept him around was his partner. The parting shot of them together at Jenny’s house served as a reminder of what could have been with a Season 4. Cassie’s story had so much to dig into, as well. She had just sparked a fling with Cormac (Luke Mitchell) and she and Jenny were really coming into their own in solving crimes. There remains hope that some other network will salvage this series, but until then, it's unfortunate to see a show with this much promise get chopped down before it could end on its own terms.