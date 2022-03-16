One of Jodie Comer's next projects will be a series for HBO. According to Variety, Comer has been cast in the upcoming series Big Swiss.

Comer will play Flavia in the series, who is also known as "Big Swiss." The series will follow Flavia in New York, who anonymously transcribes sex therapy sessions. She later becomes obsessed with one of the patients. This leads to a relationship between them. Comer is well-known for playing Oksana Astankova/Villanelle in the BBC America series Killing Eve. Her other previous work includes 2021's The Last Duel (directed by Ridley Scott) and Free Guy (directed by Shawn Levy). Comer will also be an executive producer for the series.

The series is being developed by Adam McKay. McKay's previous work includes 2021's Don't Look Up, 2018's Vice, and 2015's The Big Short. McKay will produce the series through his production company Hyperobject Industries. The series will be based on the upcoming book by Jen Beagin. Beagin's previous work includes 2015's Pretend I'm Dead and 2019's Vaccum in the Dark. Beagin will also be an executive producer for the series. The series will be produced by A24. It is being developed as a limited series.

Big Swiss is one of many projects that McKay's Hyperobject Industries is creating for HBO. In October 2019, Hyperobject Industries began a five-year first-look deal with HBO. "They're fearless, extremely clued in and know how to frame and present a show like no one else," McKay said about HBO's team when the deal was first announced. The company's released projects include Painting with John, which stars John Lurie. They have also created the documentary limited series Q Into the Storm, which focuses on the QAnon conspiracy theory. Hyperobject Industries' most recent project for HBO is the sports drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which focuses on the Los Angeles Lakers basketball team in the 1980s. The production company is also developing a limited series about Jeffrey Epstein, which will be based on the book by Julie K. Brown. The company is also developing a limited series adaptation of the 2019 film Parasite (directed by Bong Joon-ho), which went on to win the Academy Award for Best Picture.

No official release date has been announced for when Big Swiss will premiere on HBO. In the meantime, fans can see Comer in The Last Duel, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

