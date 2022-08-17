Another classic Disney ride is coming full steam ahead as Hawkeye directors Bert and Bertie are attached to a Big Thunder Mountain film, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The feature film will be produced by LuckyChap Entertainment and Scott Free.

The film will be based on the iconic ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad which opened at Disneyland in 1979. The ride, which embarks guests on an exciting mine cart roller coaster, remains a staple to those who regularly visit the theme park. Plot details of the film remain under wraps as the project is still in its early stages of development with Kieran Mulroney and Michele Mulroney attached to pen the film's script. No casting or filming has been announced yet, but more information on the picture is likely to be revealed as production begins taking shape.

Bert and Bertie have previous experience under Disney with the duo directing several episodes of the MCU spinoff show Hawkeye which debuted on Disney+ during last year's Holiday season to positive reviews. Now with a new project underway based on one of Disney's most popular theme park attractions, Big Thunder Mountain could be another exciting entry from the directing duo.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Disneyland Resort to Celebrate Holidays with Haunted Mansion Holiday, Christmas Fantasy Parade and More

In the past, Disney has adapted several of their popular theme park attractions to the big screen with the most notable example being the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise starring Johnny Depp which was based on the ride of the same name. Following the success of the Pirates films, Disney began to develop more theme park-related movies such as The Haunted Mansion in 2003 with Eddie Murphy, and Tomorrowland in 2015. Last year, in an attempt to recreate the swashbuckling adventure tone of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, Disney turned to another ride, Jungle Cruise, and brought it to life on the big screen with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt which was moderately well received by critics and audiences.

As Disney fans anticipate the release of the Big Thunder Mountain feature, other upcoming films based on Disney rides include a Haunted Mansion reboot starring Rosario Dawson, Tower of Terror with Scarlett Johansson attached, and Space Mountain, which is in development. With a new feature length film based on a Disney attraction, fans can re-experience Big Thunder Mountain in a way they never could before.

Due to the film's early stages in development, no release date has been set yet. Check out the official trailer to Hawkeye, which is now streaming on Disney+.