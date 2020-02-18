Pete Davidson Is a Lovable, Dirtbag Peter Pan in ‘Big Time Adolescence’ Red Band Trailer

Hulu has released the official red band trailer for Neon’s Big Time Adolescence. The feature, which stars Griffin Gluck (Locke & Key, American Vandal) and Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live), originally debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2019 and is finally making its way to the big green streaming platform in March.

Written and directed by Jason Orley, Big Time Adolescence is very much a modern day coming-of-age story packed to the brim with hijinks and seemingly cut from the same cloth as Booksmart or Superbad. As we see in the official red band trailer dropped by Hulu on Tuesday, Big Time Adolescence follows Mo (Gluck), a 16-year-old who is taken under the wing of his sister’s ex-boyfriend, Zeke (Davidson). Zeke is a bit of a scumbum but outwardly, he seems warm and well-meaning; what’s not to love. As is the case with these kinds of tales, though, the veneer of Zeke’s seemingly super-chill, very relaxed and cool lifestyle wears thin as Mo sees that Zeke maybe needs to do some growing up of his own. The trailer makes is very clear some wacky adventures will be had, including Mo impulsively getting a “Tongue Daddy” tattoo and chugging maybe the grossest cocktail known to mankind.

In addition to Gluck and Davidson, Big Time Adolescence stars Colson Baker, a.k.a. Machine Gun Kelly (Davidson’s previous co-star in the actually very bad Netflix Motley Crüe biopic The Dirt), Jon Cryer, Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), and Emily Arlook (grown-ish). Big Time Adolescence will open in select theaters before heading to Hulu one week later.

Big Time Adolescence arrives in select theaters on March 13 and debuts on Hulu on March 20. Check out the red band official trailer below: