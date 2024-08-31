Tom Hanks' iconic performance in Big is heading to Paramount+ on September 1, giving a new generation of viewers the chance to experience the movie that solidified Hanks as a Hollywood star. Released in 1988, Big tells the story of a 12-year-old boy who makes a wish to be "big" and wakes up in the body of an adult, navigating the world with the innocence and curiosity of a child.

The film was a massive success, earning Hanks his first Academy Award nomination and establishing him as a leading actor in Hollywood, and currently sits with a stunning 98% Rotten Tomatoes score. Directed by Penny Marshall, Big became a beloved classic thanks to its heartwarming blend of comedy, fantasy, and poignant coming-of-age themes.

One of the most memorable scenes in the film—where Hanks and Robert Loggia dance on a giant piano in FAO Schwarz—remains an iconic moment in cinema history, often referenced and parodied in popular culture.

Big not only showcased Hanks' extraordinary talent but also became a touchstone for 80s nostalgia. Its impact on pop culture is undeniable, and its themes of innocence, ambition, and the bittersweet nature of growing up resonate just as strongly today.

What is 'Big's Legacy?

Big has a lasting legacy as one of the most beloved films of the 1980s and a pivotal movie in Hanks' career. The film is often credited with cementing Hanks' status as a leading actor in Hollywood, showcasing his ability to blend comedy with heartfelt emotion.

The iconic scene where Hanks and Loggia play "Chopsticks" on a giant piano has become a cultural touchstone, as has the "Zoltar Speaks" machine. The mysterious and eerie Zoltar machine, which grants his wish, transforms him overnight into an adult, setting the stage for the film's exploration of adulthood through a child's eyes. The image of the Zoltar machine, with its glowing red eyes and cryptic fortune-telling, has become a lasting symbol of the film and is often referenced in popular culture. The machine's ability to grant wishes also speaks to the universal theme of being careful what you wish for, as Josh quickly learns the complexities of adulthood are not as simple as he imagined.

Big also highlighted the talents of director Penny Marshall, who became one of the first female directors to achieve significant box office success. The film's exploration of childhood innocence, the pressures of adulthood, and the universal desire to grow up quickly resonated with audiences, making it a timeless classic that continues to be cherished by generations.

With Big arriving on Paramount+ on September 1, fans old and new will have the opportunity to revisit or discover this timeless classic that helped shape Tom Hanks' legendary career.