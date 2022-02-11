In Bigbug—the first film from Amélie and Delicatessen director Jean-Pierre Jeunet in over a decade—machines are becoming more human. The Mecas, an outdated form of robot helpers, have decided that in order to be accepted by their human owners, they should rely on what they believe to be mankind’s greatest invention: humor. Every joke they tell their owners lands with a thud or gets dragged on for far too long, as the humans stare at their robots blankly, waiting for this attempt at humor to end. The same could be said of Jeunet’s latest film, a sci-fi comedy that takes a surface-level look at the future of artificial intelligence through humor, which unfortunately becomes a string of too-long jokes that the audience wishes would end sooner.

Set in 2045, Bigbug almost entirely takes place in a suburban home, where robot helpers assist their humans in everything from cleaning to sexual pleasure. While the robots inside seem friendly enough, a group of AI known as Yonyx (all played by François Levantal) have slowly started to take over the outside world. What at first seemed to start as a fun reality show, known as Homo Ridiculus, where Yonyx make human prisoners compete in embarrassing stunts, has led to an attempt at world domination, and making humans obsolete. In the world of Bigbug, it doesn’t seem like this overthrow would be that much of a challenge. Handwriting is considered an archaic thing of the past, most books are outlawed, and humans rely on machines for everything.

However, one such home is completely ignorant of the Yonyx takeover going on outside, and to protect them, their Mecas have locked them within their house for safekeeping. The house is considerably packed, as Alice (Elsa Zylberstein) is locked inside her home with her ex-husband Victor (Youssef Hajdi), his secretary/lover Jennifer (Claire Chust), and Alice’s new potential love interest Max (Stéphanie De Groodt). Further taking up space is her obnoxious neighbor Françoise (Isabelle Nanty), two teenagers (Hélie Thonnat and Marysole Fertard), and a batch of robots trying to be funny. As the humans make attempts to leave the house, the Mecas do their best to keep their owners safe within the confines of this home.

Amongst this battle of freedom versus safety, Jeunet and co-writer Guillaume Laurant have crafted a not-too-distant future that occasionally shows promise. At times, Bigbug shows an intriguing world on the fringes that is far more interesting than this family and their robots. In 2045, books and computers are seen as relics of a forgotten time, competing in reality television shows is a punishment for crimes, and one of the young teens believes that his memories will eventually be uploaded into a computer for him to live forever. Naturally, Jeunet’s quirks can get out of hand, as is often the case with the over-the-top Mecas, and the gigantic flying TV screens that peer into the suburban homes at all hours to air ads, but there’s a world that’s been built around this idea that is far more intriguing than what Jeunet is showing us.

But Jeunet’s attempt at a commentary on our world is too basic to be compelling. Jeunet and Laurant present ideas of mankind’s reliance on machines, the interest in fame regardless of how it might hurt the individual, and people’s inability to see the truth that is right in front of them, but nothing interesting is done with any of these concepts. This also seems like Jeunet and Laurant’s half-assed attempt to make a COVID comedy, as the people inside can clearly see the world falling apart around them, yet they continue to want to escape. To try and keep this family inside, one of the robots even mentions it isn’t safe outside because of “COVID-50,” but again, this is a passing aside and not anything that Jeunet and Laurant dig into in any substantial way.

Yet it’s the tone and style of Bigbug that is the most frustrating aspect of this inane and strange comedy. Jeunet can certainly go too far with his style, as anyone who has seen his previous films can attest, but Bigbug is just too much of everything. The candy-colored home is overwhelming, the reliance on bad CGI is abhorrent, and, again, the humor is irritating, even when that’s not the goal—which is often the case. In some ways, Bigbug almost seems like Jeunet trying to make a kid’s movie, with themes for adults, a prospect that won’t work for anyone, at least with this approach.

Bigbug is Jeunet’s attempt at a pointed satire of our present and our future, yet it’s too busy, elementary, and annoying to be anything more than a brightly-colored CGI mess of scattered ideas. After a decade away, Jeunet has returned to embrace all of his worst eccentricities to create an absurd mess.

Rating: C-

Bigbug is streaming on Netflix now.

