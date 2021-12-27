Another renowned filmmaker is making their way into the Netflix catalog. Oscar-nominated French director Jean-Pierre Jeunet is making his debut with the streaming giant with a new teaser for Bigbug, a sci-fi comedy film following a group of people whose life is increasingly dependent on robots and androids in the year 2050.

The first footage reveals that Jeunet’s eighth film will use an utopian approach, with brightly colored production and costume designs, as well as a good dose of cynicism and mechanical beings used for every human need. The trailer also reveals that the director and screenwriter has decided to use a wide range of robots, from innocent-looking ones to others with fully developed artificial intelligence, which are able to tell our underlying emotions through a simple glance. Bigbug seems to be on brand with Jeunet's most famous works: distinct looking and with a weird feel, and we're not complaining.

At the same time, the trailer also hints at a sort of revolt building up, which indicates the French director is once again gearing up to critique our way of life in the twenty-first century, much like he did in his previous (and much beloved) films like Amélie and Delicatessen. BigBug is set to premiere on Netflix in early February, and its cast features Dominique Pinon, François Levantal, Isabelle Nanty, Elsa Zylberstein, Youssef Hajdi, and Alban Lenoir.

RELATED: From 'Power of the Dog' to 'The Last Duel', Why Some of 2021’s Best Films Use Chapter BreaksBigbug will be Jeunet’s first feature film since 2015 – the filmmaker hasn’t helmed a project since 2015’s Casanova, which was made directly for television. Before that, Jeunet’s last project released in theaters was 2013’s The Young and Prodigious T.S. Spivet. Jeunet’s return is already anticipated by European and cult film fans everywhere.

Bigbug premieres exclusively on Netflix on February 11. Check out the all-new teaser below:

Here's Bigbug's official synposis:

In 2050, artificial intelligence is everywhere. So much so that humanity relies on it to satisfy its every need and every desire – even the most secret and wicked… In a quiet residential area, four domestic robots suddenly decide to take their masters hostage in their own home. Locked together, a not-quite-so-blended family, an intrusive neighbour and her enterprising sex-robot are now forced to put up with each other in an increasingly hysterical atmosphere! While, outside, the Yonyx, the latest generation of androids, are trying to take over. As the threat draws closer, the humans look elsewhere, get jealous, and rip into each other under the bewildered eyes of their indoor robots. Maybe it’s the robots who’ve got a soul – or not!

