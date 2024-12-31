The 1980s gave rise to some of the most beloved cultural touchstones of the modern era. From launching fan-favorite franchises like Indiana Jones and Back to the Future to seeing the release of all-time classics like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and When Harry Met Sally..., it's easy to see the influence that the tubular '80s had on the film industry.

But one of the decade's biggest contributions to the zeitgeist was its stars. During the '80s, actors like Bruce Willis and Meryl Streep were receiving widespread recognition for the first time, while established talent like Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro turned in some of the best performances of their careers and cemented their place as cinematic icons. These are the ten biggest stars of the '80s, ranked based on how prominent they were during the decade.

11 Meryl Streep

Best '80s Movie: 'Sophie's Choice' (1982)

Meryl Streep first gained critical acclaim in the late '70s. Within the first three years of her on-screen career, she had already been nominated for two Oscars, winning one for her performance in Kramer vs. Kramer and setting the stage for where her career would be headed in the 1980s. In '81, she earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role when she starred in The French Lieutenant's Woman, once again proving the wide range of her talents to audiences and critics alike.

From there, Streep continued to garner critical acclaim. She won her first Oscar for a leading role for her performance as Sophie in Sophie's Choice, a Polish survivor of Auschwitz struggling with her memories of the concentration camp. Throughout the rest of the decade, Streep earned a number of additional Oscar nominations for movies like Silkwood, Ironweed, and Out of Africa, which also proved to be her biggest box office hit at the time. In the years since, Streep's fame has continued to grow with notable appearances in movies like Mamma Mia! and The Devil Wears Prada, but she was one of the most prominent rising stars of the '80s.

10 Glenn Close

Best '80s Movie: 'Fatal Attraction' (1987)

After initially making a name for herself on the Broadway stage, earning her first Tony nomination in 1980 for her performance in Barnum, Glenn Close made a strong impression in her silver-screen debut, 1982's The World According to Garp, earning her her first Oscar nomination and launching one of the decade's most critically successful acting careers. Throughout the rest of the '80s, Close would earn more Oscar nominations for her roles in The Big Chill, The Natural and Dangerous Liaisons, all of which illustrated her impressive range.

However, while those films were box office successes that gained Close critical acclaim, none was as big as 1987's Fatal Attraction, a career-defining hit that made her a household name. In it, Close played Alex Forrest, an obsessive woman who, after engaging in a brief affair, begins to threaten lawyer Dan Gallagher (Michael Douglas) and his family. The film topped the box office for eight consecutive weeks while also earning her yet another Oscar nomination, solidifying her as one of the most notable actresses of the '80s.

9 Jack Nicholson

Best '80s Movie: 'The Shining' (1980)

Prior to the 1980s, Jack Nicholson was already a well-established talent, making his first film appearance as far back as 1958. From that point on, the actor appeared in a number of films, gaining widespread critical acclaim with the release of Easy Rider and earning his first Oscar nomination for his performance. Nicholson continued to be a critical darling, but he reached his high point in the 1980s.

Throughout the '80s, Nicholson starred in a wide variety of films. He started the decade strong, delivering one of the most memorable horror performances of all time as Jack Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, and ended it by starring in his biggest box office hit, 1989's Batman, in which he gave an extremely effective portrayal of the Joker. Between those two performances, Nicholson featured in many other films, earning himself four Oscar nominations and winning for Terms of Endearment. A big box office draw and one of the most well-respected talents of the period, Jack Nicholson is easily one of the biggest '80s movie stars.

8 Michelle Pfeiffer

Best '80s Movie: 'Dangerous Liaisons' (1988)