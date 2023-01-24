Everyone knows that Letterboxd is the official home for worldwide cinephiles; part of what makes it such an amazing platform is its incredible accessibility, namely how easy it is to log and rate films anytime and anywhere — at this point, opening the app after the end credits roll at the movie theater is pretty much automatic. On top of that, audiences can also write reviews for their favorite movies, assemble a top four favorite films list on their profile, and connect with different members from all around the world.

RELATED: The Highest-Rated Films on Letterboxd

Given the number of people that actively use the website, it isn't hard to find which films are most popular. From Pulp Fictionto Interstellar, some remarkable movies have managed to gain the most “fans" on the platform, which means a generous number of members have added these to their profiles as one of their four favorite watches ever.

10 'Pulp Fiction' (1994)

Pulp Fiction is a 1994 crime drama that revolves around the lives of multiple characters: two mob hitmen, Jules Winnfield (Samuel L. Jackson) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta), boss Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) and his wife Mia (Uma Thurman) and an aging boxer, Butch Coolidge (Bruce Willis). The film follows several unpredictable stories that tie up into one, which ultimately makes the film a very entertaining watch.

This legendary Tarantino feature is far from being the director's best. Still, there is no way to deny its huge impact on pop culture; after nearly 29 years, Pulp Fiction remains one of the most referenced and treasured movies to date, counting on a total of 45K fans on the beloved platform.

9 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Christopher Nolan's high-rated second installment of The Dark Knight trilogy centers around Batman's (Christian Bale) quest on stopping a new menace and intelligent antagonist called The Joker (Heath Ledger), a dangerous psychopath who causes havoc and chaos all over Gotham. Ledger's performance is arguably the best thing about the film, though it also features a really intriguing premise that'll keep viewers invested.

Considered the best of its genre by many, this movie features a solid total of 50K fans so far. Letterboxd is proof that Nolan's film is still very much loved today; and why wouldn't it be? The Dark Knight features astounding acting, impressive storytelling, and amazing cinematography to match.

8 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is an Oscar-nominated comic book movie that centers around Miles Morales' (voiced by Shameik Moore) journey to becoming the beloved superhero. When Miles becomes the Spider-Man of his universe, he must join forces with five other spider-powered versions of his alter ego to stop a threat that will affect all realities.

There's no doubt that the Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman movie is visually stunning, and that is thanks to Alberto Mielgo, the talented animator behind the film. In addition to its alluring visuals, Into the Spider-Verse offers Marvel fans a refreshing portrayal of their favorite superhero, as well as an intriguing premise that incites them to carry on watching. On Letterboxd, the movie gathers 51K fans.

7 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

Starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, this Michel Gondry psychological drama will have viewers glued to their screen with its mind-bending narrative. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind questions what would happen if a medical procedure to erase memories forever was available for anyone to make. The romantic film centers around a couple whose relationship has gone sour.

This 2004 film, which is on the top four list of 52K users, explores apathy and heartbreak flawlessly, offering audiences a very innovative, Black Mirror-Esque narrative that will linger in viewers' heads for a long time. All in all, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is the kind of movie one wishes could be erased from their mind just to watch it for the first time again.

6 'Parasite' (2019)

Bong Joon-ho's brilliant piece of cinema broke major ground in America and in the world by being the first non-English speaking movie to win Best Picture, and deservingly so. The movie follows two polar opposite families: the wealthy Parks and the poor Kims. When the latter starts to slowly infiltrate the former's, a wild turn of events takes place.

Featuring jaw-dropping plot twists throughout, Parasite is a deliciously well-crafted black comedy with biting social commentary on social classes, injustice and capitalism. With an enthralling plot, the 2019 movie is guaranteed to win over many people's hearts — the fact that it has 57K fans on Letterboxd is proof.

5 'Whiplash' (2014)

Damien Chazelle's memorable Whiplash takes viewers on an intense journey as it follows the life of Miles Teller's Andrew Neiman, a young and ambitious jazz drummer who strives to make a name for himself and rise to the top of his elite music conservatory. J.K Simmons' terrifying instructor, Terrence Fletcher, doesn't make things easy for him — instead, he pushes Andrew over the brink of his sanity and ability to disastrous results.

Often considered a masterpiece (and one of the most rewatchable watches ever), this powerful feature film explores the decay of an obsessed artist and does not cease to impress many cinephiles, including 61K Letterboxd users, who were dazzled enough to add the movie to their top four.

4 'Fight Club' (1999)

Fight Club revolves around a nameless narrator portrayed by Edward Norton who, in hopes of relieving his emotional state and reducing his insomnia, attends support groups in which he meets several people and channels primal male aggression into a new form of therapy. However, his life takes a wild turn when he meets Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt).

Just like Pulp Fiction, David Fincher's movie is undoubtedly a classic today; pretty much everyone has seen or at least heard of it. Fincher's direction is one of the strongest aspects of the movie, but the solid acting throughout is also remarkable. On the cinephile platform, it counts on 65K fans.

3 'La La Land' (2016)

La La Land centers around aspiring actor Mia (Emma Stone) and jazz musician Sebastian's (Ryan Gosling) journey to make it big in Hollywood. The two end up unexpectedly falling for each other while navigating their rising careers in Los Angeles. While their love is strong, Mia and Sebastian's relationship is often tested by their dreams and ambitions that threaten to tear the bond apart.

This is the second Damien Chazelle movie on this list, and that fact alone is quite admirable. Still, La La Land being taking third place among Letterboxd users doesn't surprise many — the 2016 drama is everything audiences want it to be. Apart from the incredible performances it offers, this heartbreaking story also features stunning cinematography and a memorable score.

2 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once is one of last year's most talked about and praised movies. Inviting viewers on an extremely trippy ride, this drama tells the story of an aging Chinese immigrant (Golden Globe winner Michelle Yeoh) who is swept on a quest to save what’s important to her by connecting with the many alternative lives she could've led in other universes.

Featuring loads of dizzying surrealism, this thoroughly engaging and mind-boggling film is a highly original and refreshing feature. It's also a fan-favorite among many users on the website — although the movie only came out last year, it managed to conquer the second place on this list with an impressive total of 67K fans.

1 'Interstellar' (2014)

An absolutely stellar watch, Christopher Nolan's epic space movie will not leave anyone indifferent. The film focuses on Matthew McConaughey's character Cooper, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot who is hired to lead a spaceship of scientists and engineers through a wormhole in order to find a new habitable planet in another galaxy in order to save mankind from extinction in a no longer habitable Earth.

Just like Chazelle, Nolan scores two movies on this list, and understandably so. Interstellar's greatness is unquestionably out of this world, and over 85K Letterboxd users are ready to back up this fact. There are just so many great things about Nolan's thought-provoking science-fiction masterpiece, including a great score from Hans Zimmer and the beautiful way it depicts impressive concepts.

NEXT: Highest-Rated Horror Movies of 2022 on Letterboxd, From 'Pearl' to 'Nope'