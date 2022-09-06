The Walt Disney Corporation is one of the biggest media conglomerates in the world. With various production labels including Touchstone Pictures, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Walt Disney Pictures, they have released hundreds of movies in both live-action, animation, and hybrids. Many of these films have cemented themselves in history for their quality and pushing the boundaries of what came before.

However, pushing boundaries doesn't always result in success. Disney has released several films considered box office flops, and some of them are even among the biggest flops ever made.

'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

Taran is a young boy who takes care of a pig who can see the future, but dreams of being a knight. He loses the pig to the minions of the evil Horned King, who is searching for the black cauldron, so he can summon an army of undead. Along with a furry creature obsessed with apples, a runaway princess, and an old harper, Taran races to find the cauldron first.

Disney was hoping this film would get them out of their dark age, so the company was willing to put more money and technique into it compared to their older films. However, the film had behind-the-scenes drama due to how dark it was, resulting in twelve minutes being cut from the final product. This did little to endear audiences, and the film's run was so bad that the Care Bears Movie outperformed it at the box office.

'The 13th Warrior' (1999)

An Arab diplomat played by Antonio Banderas meets up with a band of Norsemen. He is selected to be part of thirteen warriors sent north to aid a struggling kingdom against an unknown threat. Though the Norse mock him at first, he is able to learn their language and gradually earn their respect.

The 13th Warrior suffers from a myriad of behind-the-scenes issues caused by conflicting between director John McTiernan and Michael Crichton, who wrote the original novel. Numerous scenes were re-shot and edited, resulting in a disjointed narrative and poor character development. In recent years, the film has been re-assessed as a fun, if imperfect action film.

'Treasure Planet' (2002)

Jim Hawkin's life is thrown on its head when a dying alien arrives at his family inn, pursued by pirates who destroy the place. Jim and his mother escape, and he discovers that the map leads to Treasure Planet, said to contain the loot of a thousand worlds. With a ship and crew behind him, Jim sets off to find the treasure and hopefully prove that he can do something right for once.

At a budget of 140 million dollars, this is the most expensive traditionally animated film ever made. This is due to experimental technology that blended CGI and hand-drawn elements, such as turning the ship's cook, Long John Silver, into a cyborg. Unfortunately, releasing alongside Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets resulted in the movie's financial failure, though it has since developed a strong cult following.

'Around the World in 80 Days' (2004)

Phileas Fogg is an eccentric scientist who picks up a Chinese thief calling himself Passepartout as his assistant. When the Minister of Science belittles Fogg, he makes a bet for the position if he can circumnavigate the globe in eighty days. Unfortunately, the Minister is willing to cheat to make sure Fogg fails, and villains from Passepartout's past are also on their trail.

This film bears little resemblance to Jules Verne's novel. Passepartout's plot about stealing a Jade Buda and fighting off rivals seems like it was created because they got Jackie Chan, and the film tries to shove as many cameos in as it can as historical figures or ethnic stereotypes. All this resulted in a gross of 72 million dollars against a budget of 110 million.

'The Alamo' (2004)

During Texas' war for independence against Mexico, troops are sent to man the Alamo, a mission repurposed into a fort. They soon come under siege by the Mexican army, led by Santa Anne, who wants to crush the rebellion. With no way out, the defenders brace themselves for the inevitable battle.

While the film does an admirable job showing the emotional state of all involved, its runtime and reliance on slow character moments make it a chore to watch. Much of the film is waiting for something to happen, which does reflect the turmoil of the defenders, but doesn't make for an entertaining film. The battle scenes are well shot, and Billy Bob Thornton gives a lot of pathos to David Crocket who struggles to live up to his larger-than-life persona.

'A Christmas Carol' (2009)

Jim Carrey plays Ebeneezer Scrooge, the miserly moneylender who hates Christmas. On Christmas Eve, he is visited by the ghosts of his partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him that if he doesn't change his ways, he will share in Marley's fate as a wandering spirit. Scrooge is then visited by three other spirits who take him to the past, present, and future to show him the virtue of being kind to his fellow man.

Despite a strong cast, including Gary Oldman, Collin Firth, and Bob Hoskins, the film cost Disney 50 to 100 million dollars in marketing and production. Critically, it received flack for its tone, which shifted between cartoony and excessively dark. Then there is the motion capture, which resulted in some of the worst moments of uncanny valley among Robert Zemeckis' motion capture films.

'Mars Needs Moms' (2011)

One night, Milo wakes up to discover his mother being kidnapped by aliens. Jumping aboard, Milo arrives at Mars and discovers a race of aliens ruled by females. Now Milo must find and rescue his mother before the aliens kill her to extract her mom-ness to put into nanny-robots to raise their own kids.

This film combines a weak story, annoying characters, and atrocious CGI in the perfect disaster. It's also tonally inconsistent, switching between lighthearted and silly comedy to images of totalitarianism and children watching their mothers die because of good behavior. While Robert Zemeckis was able to bounce back, his run of motion capture films would end.

'John Carter' (2012)

After the sudden death of John Carter, his nephew, Edgar Rice Burrows, reads through his journal. It details how Carter was teleported to the planet Mars, where he gained superhuman abilities thanks to the planet's gravity. This gets him caught up in the politics of the numerous waring species that inhabit the planet.

Due to the failure of Mars Needs Moms and Cowboys vs Aliens, Disney dropped any reference of Mars from the film's title, which left audiences confused since the main character's name tells them nothing. They also towned down Burrows' original story to make it more family friendly, which robbed the story of its originality. The result is a by the numbers sci-fi epic that opened second-place to The Lorax.

'The Lone Ranger' (2013)

In the late 1800s, lawyer John Reid joins his brother Dan in tracking down an escaped convinced named Cavendish. However, they are betrayed and gunned down, with Cavendish eating Dan's heart. As the men are buried by a Native American named Tonto, John rises from the dead as a spirit walker, and Tonto agrees to help him track down Cavendish and bring him to justice.

After the success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Disney hoped that the same creative team could strike gold with westerns. Unfortunately, the film was hated for being too similar to the pirates films, down to getting Johnny Depp to play Tonto almost identically to Jack Sparrow. This resulted in a loss of over 200 million dollars.

'Tomorrowland' (2015)

Based on one of Disney's theme park attractions, the film follows Casey Newton, a young girl who discovers a pin that allows her to see a futuristic city called Tomorrowland. While trying to get there, she meets an animatronic girl, and a cynical scientist who created a machine that can predict the end of the world. Casey's optimism changes the machine's outcome, so they try to get to Tomorrowland to avert the coming apocalypse.

Despite being directed by Brad Bird, the director behind The Iron Giant and The Incredibles, the film lost up to 150 million dollars. This is due to a boring marketing campaign, poor character development, and a dull story that drags its feet getting to Tomorrowland. However, the film has found fans thanks to its optimistic message.

