Movies are a risky business. Even with huge blockbusters based on popular IPs and with a star-studded cast, success is never guaranteed — as proved by many of the biggest box office flops of the 2020s so far.

Some of these films didn't deserve the hate they got, like Damien Chazelle's Babylon, while others are widely regarded as some of the worst movies to come out of recent times, such as the Sony disaster Morbius. Whatever the case, these are movies that prove that any film can bomb at the box office, no matter how marketable it may seem.

10 'Morbius' (2022)

Even for those who haven't seen it or aren't planning to, Morbius is a movie that needs no introduction. It stars Jared Leto as the eponymous character, a doctor who tries to cure a rare blood disease he suffers from, becoming a vampire.

The film was a critical and box office disappointment when it came out, and mocking it became an Internet sensation. Due to this surge in "popularity," Sony re-released the movie in theaters — only for it to flop again. Though its modest budget allowed it to technically make a profit, it's still considered one of the biggest commercial failures of 2022.

9 'Snake Eyes' (2021)

Snake Eyes was the first G.I. Joe movie in eight years, so there was definitely a lot on its plate. Sadly, critics thought it missed the mark, and fans were split on it.

All in all, it was generally agreed that Snake Eyes was a step up from what had come before, but still not enough to call it a genuinely great film. Unfortunately, its strong aspects weren't enough to save its box office numbers. It only reduced a small portion of its production budget, resulting in an all-around failure.

8 'Onward' (2020)

At some point in the 2010s, the animation giant Pixar started heading in new directions with its movies. Some fans enjoyed this change of pace, while others weren't quite so fond of it. This is visible in Onward, one of Pixar's most divisive outings.

Despite having a fun, sweet brotherly dynamic between the two leads voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt, as well as one of the most emotional Pixar movies, Onward was stopped dead in its tracks at the box office. It made only 0.7 times its budget worldwide, which is underwhelming for a Pixar film.

7 'Amsterdam' (2022)

Infamously abusive and volatile filmmaker David O. Russell's latest piece, Amsterdam, tells the story of three friends who witness a murder, becoming suspects and uncover an outrageous plot.

Despite its impressively stacked cast, the film made only a tiny portion of its budget back across the globe, becoming by far the biggest box office bomb of O. Russell's career, on top of not doing well at all either in terms of critics' or audiences' opinions. Whether the director's problematic behavior had anything to do with his film's performance is a mystery.

6 'Chaos Walking' (2021)

Based on Patrick Ness's bestselling sci-fi dystopian novel, Chaos Walking follows two unlikely companions' adventure through the badlands of a mysterious planet, where everyone can see and hear everyone else's thoughts.

If you had even forgotten that this movie existed despite the presence of stars of the stature of Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley, no one would blame you. After all, barely anyone saw the film, as proved by the fact that it failed to make even a third of its production budget back.

5 'Dolittle' (2020)

Everyone was excited to see what Robert Downey Jr. would be up to after exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Avengers: Endgame. The answer, sadly, was a remake of Dolittle that failed to impress audiences or critics.

Even though it technically made a small profit, the movie's budget was so massive, and its box office numbers were so disappointing that it was still considered a bomb. Unfortunately, time hasn't been much kinder to it, and no younger viewers would want to spend their time watching this version of the story.

4 'Lightyear' (2022)

Lightyear is a movie-within-a-movie, supposed to be the film that the Buzz Lightyear toy from Toy Story was based on. Since before it came out, it was a huge talking point on the Internet—Often for all the wrong reasons.

There was definitely a lot to enjoy here, like the vibrant and colorful animation, the references and tributes to classic sci-fi cinema, and some fun and idiosyncratic secondary characters. However, many people felt that the final product was a bit dull and somewhat underwhelming, becoming one of Pixar's biggest commercial failures.

3 'West Side Story' (2021)

Pre-2000s and post-2000s Steven Spielberg almost feel like two different directors. But, thankfully, the filmmaker shows he hasn't lost his touch with his incredible remake of West Side Story.

The film was Spielberg's first-ever venture into the musical genre, and he did such a phenomenal job that it felt like he had been doing this kind of movie all his life. His West Side Story received very positive feedback from critics and audiences alike, and yet it proved to be a major box office flop in one of the biggest tragedies of its director's career.

2 'Babylon' (2022)

Since his amazing sophomore feature, Whiplash, the young auteur Damien Chazelle has proved to be one of the freshest and most exciting voices in modern Hollywood. His most recent film, Babylon, a chaotic study of old American cinema, only further cemented him as an outstanding filmmaker.

If you have the stomach for such a relentless and energy-draining cinematic experience, Babylon is a must-see. Sadly, not many viewers thought so since the movie was a major box-office disappointment.

1 'Mulan' (2020)

Disney's practice of re-making their own animated classics has garnered mostly criticism over the years, yet rarely has public reception of these movies been as overwhelmingly negative as it was with 2020's Mulan.

Though critics mostly praised the film for its impressive visuals and updated version of the story, fans weren't nearly as impressed. The film made a minuscule amount of money compared to its massive budget, proving that nostalgia isn't enough to bring audiences into theaters to watch Disney's reimaginings of their classics.

