Polished art of photography and camerawork is assuredly one of the key elements in moviemaking — exposure, lighting, camera placement and movement are all important factors to consider when shooting a film. When properly executed, cinematography makes a movie stand out, dictating the overall visual style of a picture and setting just the right tone.

RELATED: The Best Cinematography Of 2022

Although some of the nominees for this year's Best Cinematography are highly deserved (Florian Hoffmeister's work in Tár is absolutely astounding, as well as James Friend's in All Quiet on the Western Front), there were also a couple of inevitable snubs in the category. These are 8 gorgeous movies which cinematography that deserved a nod from the Academy.

8 'The Banshees of Irisherin'

This allegory for the Irish Civil War features Colin Farrell and Brendon Gleeson representing the two warring fractions, the Irish Free State and the Irish Republican Army. An intriguing tragicomedy throughout, Martin McDonagh's movie depicts friendship and heartbreak as it follows two lifelong friends whose relationship is suddenly put to an end.

Filmed on the Inis Mór Island in Ireland, The Banshees of Iresherin counts on gorgeous Irish landscapes with a very melancholic undertone that completely immerses viewers in the story and setting. In a conversation with IndieWire, director of photography Ben Davis revealed that he spent time watching classic Westerns and looked at several of John Ford's movies for inspiration.

7 'Avatar: The Way of Water'

Avatar: The Way of Water is the second installment of the epic sci-fi franchise and follows up the events after the first film. This time around, viewers are introduced to Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri's (Zoë Saldaña) family as they attempt to escape from a returning threat, finding new shelter near Pandoran water.

If there's one thing James Cameron's movie does wonderfully, it is taking audiences on a mesmerizing ride through the wonderful world of Pandora, and its delightful underwater shots (or any other water-related shot) directed by cinematographer Russell Carpenter play a huge part in the depiction of the countless incredible landscapes, staying only behind the incredible SFX work.

6 'The Northman'

The wronged son of King Aurvandil War-Raven heads to Iceland seeking to avenge what has been taken from him, including his father, his mother, and his kingdom. Set in the Viking age, this slow-burn, epic revenge thriller is a captivating watch through and through.

Although, generally speaking, The Northman arguably deserves more attention than it has gotten, Jarin Blaschke's work is one of the elements that stand out the most in the movie. Shot on 35mm film, the cinematography of Robert Eggers' most ambitious project to date does not fail to impress — it counts on a whole lot of stunning wide shots blending reality and the supernatural and a good dose of bloody sequences.

5 'Babylon'

Damien Chazelle's forceful movie is an extravagant tale of excess that depicts Hollywood's transition from silent films to talkies in the late 1920s. The movie's cast counts on several well-known faces, including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Tobey Maguire, as well as talented rising actors like Diego Calva.

Babylon's delicious cinematography features tons of realistic, dramatic settings. According to director of photography Linus Sandgren (who previously earned a Best Cinematography Oscar for Chazelle's La La Land), the crew "didn't really follow any rules" and "treated the film dramatically." Featuring lightning sources made to mimic the look of the time period, this 35mm captured movie undoubtedly counts on incredible camera work.

4 'Decision to Leave'

Although it may feel like a beautiful (unintentional) homage to Hitchcock's work, Decision to Leave is a unique, authentic work on its own. This crime drama follows a detective (Park Hae-il) on a quest to uncover a man's mysterious death. In the meantime, he meets the dead man's mysterious wife (Tang Wei), who comes across as the first suspect in the case, and a connection between them inevitably flourishes.

With all the praise and acclaim around it, the decision to leave Park Chan-wook's movie out of Oscar nominations this year came as a huge surprise. The film surely features creative, clever cinematography by Ji-yong Kim (who has worked in the camera department of Parasite) that makes it a completely absorbing watch. Even with somewhat difficult camera work moments, as the cinematographer revealed to ScreenRant, the result turned out undeniably exquisite.

3 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Set more than thirty years post the events of the 1986 movie, Joseph Kosinski's feature centers around Tom Cruise's Maverick, a top naval aviator who is now leading Top Gun's elite graduates on an important mission, among them the son of his deceased best friend Lietenant Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards).

One of the most shocking Cinematography snubs of the year has to be Top Gun: Maverick, as Oscar-winner Claudio Miranda's work in the feature is quite remarkable. The action-packed second installment of the beloved franchise counted on tons of memorable moments with astounding camera work, featuring an incredible composition of foreground and background action in almost every shot, as well as innovative, top-notch aerial frames.

2 'The Batman'

Superbly directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman revolves around the many macabre murders of Paul Dano's Riddler around Gotham, and Bruce Wayne's (Robert Pattinson) determination on uncovering them and preventing further damage. A top-notch thriller noir, this 2022 movie — both gripping and scary — is guaranteed to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The highest-rated superhero movie of 2022 did many things right — fascinating global audiences with its gorgeous visuals was definitely one of them. There is no doubt that Greig Fraser's masterful work deserved a nod from the Academy; The Batman's cinematography is among the best of the genre, offering viewers a completely unique Gotham that made the whole experience transcending. "Everything had to be driven by Bruce Wayne’s point of view," Fraser told IndieWire.

1 'Nope'

Possibly one of the most innovative movies from last year, Nope is unlike anything audiences have ever seen. Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings and the main protagonists, this chilling feature follows their attempt to capture proper evidence of an unknown flying object, and it sends an important message about the dangers of trying to tame nature in order to profit.

To many cinephiles, Jordan Peele's talents didn't go unnoticed — nor did Hoyte van Hoytema's. To everyone's surprise, Nope wasn't nominated for an Academy Award this year, not even Best Cinematography, so no wonder moviegoers can't help ranting on socials about how much it deserved at least a camera work award. Counting on several wide-open landscapes and impressive depictions of starry night skies, Peele's film was the first horror movie in history to be shot using Kodak film, including 65mm film in IMAX, to absolutely astonishing results.

NEXT: Great Horror Movies With Incredible Cinematography