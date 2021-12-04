In 2014, Nasty Gal CEO Sophia Amoruso coined the term "Girlboss" -- and the world was never the same. What started out as a complimentary title for feminist entrepreneurs morphed into derogatory slang for capitalistic nightmare women willing to do anything to gain power. While girlbosses everywhere might have taken a reputational hit, there’s one frontier that they’ve totally conquered: television. Below, we rank some of the biggest #Girlbosses on TV by their girlbossiest moments.

10. Sophia Marlowe (Girlboss)

Sophia Marlowe’s (based on the aforementioned Nasty Gal CEO, played by Britt Robertson) antics are actually kind of quaint compared to some of the other ladies on this list, but we have to give it up for the OG in this Netflix series. The show was canceled before the whole filing for bankruptcy and stepping down as CEO amidst toxic workplace allegations chapter. However, there’s plenty of grossly upselling vintage clothes and getting financial help from dad to keep any true girlboss lover satisfied.

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Winning over a professional rival by helping her secure a vintage debutante ball dress, then turning around and selling an upcycled version of the dress on her own site. Keep the haters on their toes, girlboss!

9. Rebecca Bunch (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Of all the women on this list, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) probably experienced the most growth and change throughout her series. But she still did plenty of gaslighting, gatekeeping, and girlbossing in her day (heavy on the gaslighting -- sorry Josh Chan). She was a Yale Law graduate turned legal wunderkind turned accused attempted murderer turned pretzel shop owner turned burgeoning songwriter. What other girlboss had that range?

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Staging a fake porno with a doppelganger of her ex-fiancé, Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), to ruin his chances at the priesthood and get revenge on him for leaving her at the altar. Her mind!

8. Veronica Lodge (Riverdale)

Riverdale's Veronica (Camila Mendes) has an enviable list of girlboss credentials. She began her career at an early age, dabbling in Lodge Industries as a high schooler and opening her own speakeasy/cabaret under Pop’s Chock’lit Shop (which she also owned for a time). During the seven-year time jump, she earned the title of "She-Wolf of Wall Street" and was doing her own version of Uncut Gems. More recently, she opened up Riverdale’s first (illegal) casino and shows every sign of following in Daddy’s (Mark Consuelos) shady footsteps.

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Fulfilling her lifelong dream to "make it on a bed of money." (Unbelievably not the first girlboss on this list to do so -- that honor once again goes to the OG, Sophia.)

7. Alex Levy (The Morning Show)

The Morning Show's Alex (Jennifer Aniston) is a Katie Couric-styled girlboss who will throw anyone under the bus to protect her own reputation. She’ll do anything to keep her name separate from her disgraced former coworker, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carrell), including, paradoxically, flying to Italy at the height of a pandemic to see him in person. She’s terrified of being canceled but somehow does not anticipate that transmitting coronavirus to her coworkers after said trip might be a cancelable offense. She may have been the face of her network, UBA’s, feminist revolution, but she also trampled plenty of other women (like her rival, Laura Peterson, played by Julianna Marguiles) to get there.

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Going AWOL on her job and a Democratic debate almost immediately after making a lucrative deal to return to the network because she was in a tizzy over an upcoming tell-all book. A real girlboss prioritizes self-care (which for Alex is, again, inexplicably flying to Italy during a pandemic).

6. Piper Chapman (Orange Is The New Black)

Piper (Taylor Schilling) wins the award for girlbossing in the most hostile environment on this list, literal prison. She clawed her way up from naive jailbird newbie to owner of her own business, selling prisoners’ used panties to perverts from the inside. This girlboss knew that sometimes you have to compromise to get the job done, which is how she ended up allied with a white nationalist gang in order to crush the competition. All’s fair in love and girlbossing!

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Abandoning her bodyguard, Hapakuka (Jolene Purdy), to both racist prison guards and Ruiz’s (Jessica Pimentel) vengeful group with the unhelpful sentiment, "I can't help you, but I'm rooting for you." A good girlboss knows when to put herself first (always).

5. Shiv Roy (Succession)

It’s no picnic being the only girl in a family of bosses, but Shiv (Sarah Snook) takes it all in her stride -- that’s what makes her TV’s current reigning girlboss. She’s able to play both sides of the aisle by working as a political consultant for progressive candidates while also vying to succeed her father at the family media conglomerate that runs right-wing propaganda. Having no true beliefs or moral compass is a huge help when you’re in the running for SHE-E-O. So does being Daddy’s favorite -- although when Daddy (Brian Cox) is a capricious megalomaniac, one can never be too careful.

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Using her "soft skills" to talk a sexual assault victim out of testifying in Congress against the family company. Protect your own, girlboss!

4. Olivia Pope (Scandal)

They don’t make girlbosses like Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) anymore. Like Shiv, she was willing to work on any side of the political spectrum "for the good of the republic"... or to put herself closer to power. From the original sin of rigging an election in favor of Fitzgerald Grant (Tony Goldwyn) to heading up the infamous covert torture/assassination operation, B613, Liv sure did have a funny definition of being a "gladiator". And for someone so concerned about wearing the "white hat", she committed (or had a hand in) a lot of murders. But hey, sometimes a girlboss has to get her hands dirty if she wants to wind up in the National Portrait Gallery.

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Having the President of Bashran and his niece killed in a plane explosion in order to negotiate a favorable foreign policy position for the US. And then working at length to pin the bombing on someone else. What a girlboss is NOT going to do is go down for her crimes.

3. Margaret Thatcher (The Crown)

To paraphrase Eric Andre when interviewing Mel B, "Do you think Margaret Thatcher effectively utilized girl power by funneling money into illegal paramilitary death squads in Northern Ireland?" Gillian Anderson certainly utilized it to win an Emmy for her portrayal of the Iron Lady in Season 4 of The Crown. The Netflix series’ take on Britain’s first female Prime Minister depicted a woman who rose from humble beginnings to aggravating working-class people, inciting wars, and inflaming the Irish Republican Army.

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Encouraging Brits to be "of value to the economy" amidst skyrocketing unemployment, leading Michael Fagan (Tom Brooke) to break into the palace and chat with the queen. Sometimes classic, bootstraps girlbossing has unintended consequences!

2. Selina Meyer (Veep)

Forget Prime Minister -- Veep's Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) was the girlboss of the free world! She may have been booted out of office a time or two, but she was still the first female POTUS, no matter how many crimes she had to commit to get there. And there were many crimes, controversies, mess-ups, and foul language along the way. Selina was an extreme narcissist who treated the people below her terribly… so she was perfect for the job!

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Selina’s presidential legacy was apparently managing to permanently overturn same-sex marriage (and ruining her relationship with her gay daughter in the process). Girlbossing her way into the history books by hook or by crook.

1. Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones)

This girlboss arc had it all… colonialism, white-saviorism, a romantic relationship with her nephew. But you smite one too many of your enemies with your all-powerful dragon babies and suddenly a group of men will be conspiring to wrench that power out of your hands. Despite her controversial fate, Game of Thrones' Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) made such a mark on history that "Khaleesi'' has become its own kind of "girlboss".

Biggest Girlboss Moment: Raining fiery destruction on King’s Landing. Who cares if she spent the whole series working her way there (and that the city full of innocents had just surrendered)? When this girlboss sees corruption, she burns! It! Down!

