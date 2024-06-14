This week has proved to be literally magical, with an exciting announcement regarding a classic starring Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock. On top of this wondrous news, it has also been confirmed that after a long casting process, the Moana live-action remake found its lead star. If the animated sequel wasn't enough to make Disney enthusiasts pumped with its record-breaking trailer, the actress' grand reveal will definitely keep viewers guessing "how far she'll go". For a complete recap of all the major headlines that came out in the last couple of days, here is a detailed breakdown to keep you updated on anything from Superman set images to an unfortunate setback regarding a Marvel production.

Monday

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman Are Conjuring Up a 'Practical Magic' Sequel

The Owens sisters are back for the sequel to 1998's Practical Magic. Fans of the cult classic were thrilled to find out earlier this week that the beloved witches will be casting spells together one more time on screen, with Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman reprising their roles. The latter confirmed her and Bullock's return in an interview with People, hinting that there is still "a lot more to tell". Akiva Goldsman will be in charge of the sequel's script, while the lead actresses will also step in as producers alongside Denise Di Novi. Attempts to come up with a Practical Magic spin-off didn't work out in the past, with an HBO prequel series that never made it to the light of day. Now that the upcoming film is being supported by people who were involved in the OG movie, it is exciting to know that the classic will have a magical follow-up more than 26 years later.

Tuesday

Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc Sports a New Hairstyle in First Look at 'Knives Out 3'

Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man, the third installment of the Knives Out franchise, kicked off production this week, and a behind-the-scenes image from the set showed detective Benoit Blanc in a whole new look. Daniel Craig let his hair grow out to reprise the role and seems much older than the last time we saw him in Glass Onion. Josh O'Connor, one of the many A-list cast members who joined the project, was seen playing with Craig's new hairdo in between takes, showing that he also loved the bold change. Details about O'Connor's character in the film remain under wraps, but according to the images that circulated the internet this week, it seems that he will be playing a priest. Since Knives Out 3 just started production, there isn't a set release date for it, but the film is expected to land on Netflix in 2025.

Wednesday

Robert Pattinson To Team With 'Smile' Filmmaker for a Reimagining of A Horror Classic

After his notable take on Batman, Robert Pattison is ready to embark on a whole new territory, joining a horror remake that will likely leave people as deeply disturbed as the OG did. The actor will produce and potentially star in the new version of 1981's Possession, which will be directed by Parker Finn. The latter is currently working on the sequel to his well-received horror film Smile, and given his filmography thus far, it seems like he is the perfect fit to lead this spooky remake. The film is in its early stages, but several studios have expressed their interest in the movie, including A24, Paramount Pictures, and Netflix.

'Superman' Introduces Daily Planet Offices in Behind-the-Scenes Look

James Gunn hasn't pulled back on taking behind-the-scenes pictures from the set of Superman, which only furthers fans' excitement about the latest depiction of the Man of Steel. Earlier this week, the director shared a snapshot of what seemed to be the location of the Kent Family Farm. Less than 24 hours later, images of another important setting in the film gave the internet a sneak peek into an old-school version of The Daily Planet, the newspaper office that both Clark Kent (David Corenswet) and Louis Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) work for. According to Gunn, the cast and crew are halfway done shooting, but there is still more than a year of wait time ahead before everyone gets to watch the DC film. The new Superman movie is slated to arrive in theaters next summer, and it has been revealed that the project will be filmed entirely in IMAX.

Henry Selick Directing a "Companion Piece" to 'Coraline'

Coraline might be commemorating its 15th anniversary with a theatrical rerun, but there is more in store for the film's director in the near future. Henry Selick shared that he will adapt another Neil Gaiman novel, entitled The Ocean At the End of the Lane, which he believes is a spiritual sequel to the 2009 animation. Selick told Variety that he will also be shooting it in stop-motion so that it feels in a similar vein as Coraline. Here is what the director shared about the upcoming film:

“Instead of a child going to this other world with a monstrous mother, it’s a monstrous mother who comes into our world to wreak havoc on a kid’s life."

The Ocean At the End of the Lane's plot isn't connected to Coraline's, following a man who returns to his childhood home for a funeral and happens to embark on a journey with a woman he meets along the way.

Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Its Director and Hits Pause on Production

Although the news items on this list were positive so far, this Marvel update might come as a disappointing setback. Blade, a reboot of the vampire saga, will no longer be directed by Yann Demage, which means that it might take a while before the project is able to escape from development hell. After all, it is the second time that a director has backed from the post, with Bassim Tariq being the first to get signed onto the film and then exit it. Given that Blade no longer has someone sitting in the director's chair, it is uncertain how long it might take for the film to come out. Although Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali is still slated to play the titular character, he is definitely prioritizing other projects like Jurassic World 4, which seems will commence filming very soon.

Thursday

Disney Finds Its 'Moana' in Anticipated Live-Action Movie

On top of the highly-anticipated sequel to Moana, Disney has found its lead for the film's live-action remake. Catherine Laga‘aia is now confirmed to fill in the shoes of Moana, an adventurous teen who embarks on daring missions to save her community. The actress isn't the only one tied to the live-action. John Tui is set to play Moana's father, Chief Tui, and Frankie Adams will star as Moana's mother, Sina. Another actress who will join the cast is Rena Owen, playing the revered Gramma Tala. Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role from the animation in the remake, which will definitely make the movie more rooted in the OG film. Hamilton director Thomas Kail could not contain his excitement over Laga'aia's casting, sharing the following:

"I am humbled by this opportunity, and I cannot wait to all be on set together. And there’s no better pair to be in a canoe with than Catherine and Dwayne—actually, trio: Heihei is ready, too."

The film will begin production this summer, and it is expected to arrive aonthe big screen on July 10, 2026. In the meantime, Moana 2 will be in theaters later this year, on November 27.

Friday

Miles Teller Slated to Play Iconic Richard Gere Character

Robert Pattinson’s retelling of Possession isn’t the only remake in the works. It was confirmed this morning that Miles Teller will star in a new reiteration of An Officer and a Gentlemen, a 1982 romantic drama that featured Richard Gere and Debra Winger. Paramount Pictures shared that Teller will take on Gere’s iconic role, playing Zack Mayo, a Navy officer candidate who falls for a charming woman while in training to become an aviator. After starring in Top Gun: Maverick, it seems like the decision to take on a military character is right up his alley.