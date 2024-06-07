There is a wide variety of sequels in the works to projects of different genres. From the Predator's gory franchise getting yet another follow-up to I Am Legend receiving a continuation more than 17 years later, there is a lot in store for fans after the updates shared this week. One of the news headlines that has caused a lot of online commotion was the announcement of another prequel to The Hunger Games, set to hone in on the origin story of another tribute that people already know well from previous installments, but never actually got to witness how this character won the games. With so many titles that offer exciting updates, here is a breakdown of the major movie news items that came out in the past couple of days.

Monday

Elle Fanning Targeted as the Predator's Next Prey in New Installment

Badlands, the next installment of the Predator franchise, seems to have found its next victim. According to news shared earlier this week, Elle Fanning is in negotiations to join the upcoming film. The project will be directed by Dan Trachtenberg, who was also behind Prey, a bold take on the franchise following a Comanche warrior determined to do whatever it takes to protect her community from a dangerous predator. Although further details about Fanning's character or the overall plot are still under wraps, it has also been revealed that 20th Century Studios is producing another Predator film in addition to Badlands that will offer a direct continuation of Prey.

'Suits' Cast Share Their Hopes for a Movie Follow-Up

After Suits became Netflix's sleeper hit during the SAG and WGA strikes, the cast opened up about returning to the law firm, not for a reboot but for a movie. Patrick J. Adams and Dulé Hill, known for playing Mike Ross and Alex Williams respectively, shared that they would be onboard for a feature-length continuation during their appearance at ATX's Suits retrospective. Adams said that series creator, Aaron Korsch, has already been coming up with ideas for a film.

"It’s definitely something [Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together. It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but it is possible.”

This isn't the only exciting update within the show's universe. A spin-off entitled Suits: LA is already in the works, with several TV favorites including Stephen Amell, Victoria Justice, and Bryan Greenberg.

Tuesday

Cillian Murphy Will Return as Thomas Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' Movie

After winning an Academy Award for his performance in Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy is ready to go back to being Thomas Shelby in an upcoming Peaky Blinders movie. According to the news that broke out this week, the project will not only have Murphy back as the iconic character, but he is also acting as a producer. Tom Harper, who previously worked on Season 1 of Peaky Blinders, is set to direct, while series creator Steven Knight helms the script. The possibility of a movie has been in the air for quite some time, with Murphy and Knight talking about it in recent interviews. Now that it's confirmed to happen, and with its leading antihero onboard, fans can finally rest assured. Given that production will be backed up by people who know the OG show so well, the film will likely continue with the same tone and feel of the gang drama.

'Knives Out 3' Adds Marvel Alums to Its List of Suspects

If Rian Johnson's anticipated murder mystery film, Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, didn't already have a packed lineup, more names were announced as part of the cast as of this week. After playing Marvel villains in films like Spider-Man 3 and Avengers: Endgame, Thomas Haden Church and Josh Brolin are joining the next Knives Out installment as suspects. Over the last two weeks, several actors were announced as part of the film, including Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, Glenn Close, Josh O'Connor, Mila Kunis, and Jeremy Renner. Daniel Craig was also confirmed to return as Detective Benoit Blanc, investigating who is responsible for the murder at the center of the third movie.

Wednesday

Will Smith's sci-fi flick, I Am Legend, has become a pop culture staple since its release in 2007. Years later, the film is getting a follow-up, with Michael B. Jordan playing opposite the Bad Boys alum. This week, Jordan shared that production for the sequel is still in the early stages, with no expected release date or finalized script. Despite the movie's development status, the Creed alum revealed that he is looking forward to being a part of the cast. Here is what he told People:

"I'm not exactly sure where we're going to be filming that one, but I'm really excited to get in front of the camera with him. Being somebody that I've looked up to for a really long time, to be able to work with Will is something I'm really looking forward to. I'm really excited."

Francis Lawrence, who directed the original installment, will return to the director's chair in I Am Legend 2. Lawrence has recently worked on a prequel to The Hunger Games saga, entitled The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (more on this franchise later).

Vin Diesel Reveals Who's Behind the 'Fast XI' Script

Aside from Peaky Blinders and I Am Legend 2, another sequel update came out this week. Vin Diesel is already looking forward to driving up-to-speed in yet another film from the Fast and Furious franchise, entitled Fast XI. The actor couldn't contain his excitement when revealing that Zach Dean is writing the script for the upcoming car chase movie. Dean was responsible for Fast X's screenplay, so he is very well-versed in Dominic Torrento's previous missions, likely bringing a satisfying story to wrap up the franchise. Although the film was expected to arrive in theaters in April 2025, director Louis Leterrier told Collider that it has now been pushed back to an unspecified date in 2026.

Thursday

Haymitch's Hunger Games Will Finally Get the Spotlight In New Prequel Film

I Am Legend 2 isn't the only follow-up on Francis Lawrence's plate. After the ample success of The Hunger Games prequel that came out last year, the director is in talks to return to the franchise in a brand-new film. Sunrise on the Reaping is the official title of the saga's next prequel, which will transport viewers to the Second Quarter Quell, where Haymitch Abernathy (previously played by Woody Harrelson) wins the games. Although there isn't a book about Katniss (Jennifer Lawrence) and Peeta's (Josh Hutcherson) mentor, Suzanne Collins just announced that she is writing the novel, which will arrive in bookstores on March 18, 2025. The film will come in the following year, predicted to release on November 20, 2026. Here is what Adam Fogelson, chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, had to say about the project:

“Suzanne Collins is a master storyteller and our creative north star. We couldn’t be more fortunate than to be guided and trusted by a collaborator whose talent and imagination are so consistently brilliant. We know Hunger Games fans worldwide will be spellbound by where Suzanne has focused this next extraordinary story. The Second Quarter Quell is legendary and looms large over the history of the Games, even into the time of Katniss Everdeen a quarter-century later. Like fans around the globe, we are eagerly anticipating this exciting return to Panem.”