At this point, movie enthusiasts have likely heard about the big question marks that are plot holes. These inconsistencies in film narratives often go against the logic established by the initial storyline, ultimately causing problems by distracting audiences from the real deal and creating unnecessary confusion regarding a project's premise.

Although these can be easily mistaken for poor storytelling (which, oftentimes, also makes audiences wonder why characters do the things they do), plot holes tend to leave unanswered questions regarding significant moments in a film. While there are obviously tons of plot holes in movie history to choose from, these are a few that stand out the most to some Reddit viewers, ranging from animated films to horror flicks.

10 'Finding Nemo' (2003)

Throughout time, Finding Nemo remained a fan favorite when it comes to family films. Directed by Andrew Stanton, the iconic animated movie tells the story of an overprotective dad (widowed clownfish named Marlin, voiced by Albert Brooks) who is on a quest, alongside a blue tang fish (Dory, voiced by Ellen DeGeneres) to find his lost son.

While the Pixar film provides audiences — especially kids — with an absorbing premise, it also seems to have some plot holes here and there. One of them, according to newskycrest, is the easy way Nemo could have actually escaped: "In Finding Nemo there is never a lid on the fish tank so the pelican could have saved them all anytime he liked."

9 'Saw' (2004)

The first installment of Saw was one of the most shockingly disturbing films to hit the movie screen back in the day. It introduces audiences to its macabre protagonist and his deadly games by following two strangers who wake up in a room and have no memory of how they got there only to realize they are being used as pawns.

The first gorey film of the popular horror franchise also made it to the list thanks to a particular questionable scene in the film when one of the strangers was attempting to escape. On Reddit, Constance-Morton makes a point to explain it: "Why didn't he just use the saw to get the phone that was just barely out of reach instead of cutting off his [redacted] foot?"

8 The 'Star Wars' Franchise

The iconic George Lucas franchise, which everyone has heard of, depicts epic galactic adventures and misadventures in a galaxy far, far away. Among the many predominant aspects it is known for, the Star Wars plot holes are seemingly among the most notable — at least according to Redditors.

For starters, RoboNinjaPirate reflects on the storyline's questionable choices: "Lets hide the son of Anakin with the only family he has. He'll never look there!" Still, such a fact has arguably more to do with storytelling, as it doesn't actually make for an unanswered question. What comes off as a surprise to some viewers is, as JimmyFallonFakeLaugh suggests, "Why didn't Obi-Wan remember R2-D2 and C-3PO." The user even considered it a "favorite" plot hole in a saga that assuredly counts on "plenty."

7 'The Bee Movie' (2007)

Much like Finding Nemo, though a lot smaller in popularity and critical acclaim, The Bee Movie is an entertaining kids' movie (which also originated tons of Internet memes). It centers on Barry the Bee, voiced by Jerry Seinfeld, as he is fresh out of college and sets foot outside the hive for the very first time, thus learning that humans have been feeding on honey for centuries.

When Redditors were asked what movie plot hole bothered them the most, a user did not hesitate to mention the 2007 film. "In the bee movie they give honey back to the bees in the wild, despite them never taking honey from the wild bees," FireLordObama wrote. What's more? That isn't the only question mark in the movie. "The biggest plot hole was the obvious lack of research. Bees are almost all female," travellingscientist added.

6 'Monsters University' (2013)

The follow-up to the unforgettable Monster, Inc., Monsters University is an absorbing back to school feature aimed at all ages, which invites audiences to take a trip to Mike and Sulley's (Billy Crystal and John Goodman, respectively) college years, where both enroll in order to become Scarers.

While the film counts on a really engaging narrative that is guaranteed to entertain viewers, Redditors couldn't help pointing out some small details that did not make sense. "Towards the start of the first Monsters Inc, Mike Wazowski says to Sully 'You've been jealous of my good looks since the fourth grade' this line essentially cancels out the second film where they meet each other at college for the first time," owenevans8 wrote.

5 'Spider-Man' (2002)

The first major Spider-Man motion picture adaptation starring Toby Maguire is a beloved movie after all these years, despite there being other depictions of the superhero on screen. The film introduces viewers to the iconic superhero, illustrating his journey and superpowers after being bitten by a radioactive spider.

Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin is also a crucial part of Spider-Man, as his character is the major antagonist. On the platform, a Redditor spotted a major plot hole regarding the villain's quest to find the superhero. "Green goblin wants to know who takes photos of Spiderman when the photos literally say “Peter Parker” in the bugle," thelegend90210 said.

4 '2 Fast 2 Furious' (2003)

As the name suggests, 2 Fast 2 Furious is the second installment in the still-standing Fast and Furious franchise. The sequel focuses on Paul Walker's ex-police officer Brian O'Conner as he relocates to Miami and becomes involved in the street-racing scene in the city, befriending a couple of characters including Tej (Ludacris) and Suki (Devon Aoki).

What confused viewers in the film is how Ludacris comes into the scene as a different character instead of his real self, as his real-life song had already been featured in the previous film. "When Paul Walker goes to Vin Diesel's house party in 'The Fast And Furious', they're playing 'I Got Hoes' by Ludacris on the stereo. But in 2 Fast 2 Furious, Ludacris appears as the street racer, Tej Parker," a user wrote.

3 'The X-Files' (1998)

This big screen transition of the series of the same name is assuredly essential for fans of the show, and it centers on the quest of FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderon) to disarm a bomb set to detonate inside a federal facility. While their efforts aren't successful, the two later realize that the disaster turns out to be a scheme to cover up an alien virus.

What seems to trigger users on the platform is the lack of consistency when it comes to poignant parts of the script. As Kurtomatic explains, there is a particular scene in the film involving Mulder and Scully that made no sense. "They're stranded in Antarctica with no vehicle, no means of communication, and at least a full tank of gas away from any other base. Plus, Scully's just coming out of a coma, so she's not going anywhere for a while," they wrote. "Smash cut to Scully at a hearing in Washington D.C. It pulled me out of the movie so hard I can't remember anything else about it."

2 'Space Jam' (1996)

Directed by Joe Pytka and starring the iconic Michael Jordan, Space Jam is an animated adventure comedy that illustrates the Looney Tunes' desperate attempt to win a basketball game, seeking the help of the basketball champion and international star.

While the film provides younger audiences with a good time, some people on the platform can't help noting a small mistake in a match. "At the end of Space Jam Michael Jordan leaves the ground at half court but it only counts as a 2-point shot even though no part of him or the players that are blatantly fouling him are within the 3-point line," loosehead1 explains. "The final score should be 79-77 TuneSquad, not 78-77."

1 'Back to the Future' (1985)

One of the most memorable features to come out of the 1980s, Back to the Future stands the test of time as one of the best films involving time travel. The sci-fi comedy follows Michael J. Fox's Marty McFly, who is thrown back in time when an experiment by his scientist friend (Christopher Lloyd) goes tragically wrong.

In Robert Zemeckis' film, the major plot hole that was never addressed is how wrong Dr. Brown's maths were in the scene where Marty has to hit the wire and get the lightning bolt into the flux capacitor at exactly the right time but the car won't start. "So technically Marty leaves late yet still hits the wire on time. So Doc’s math was wrong and no one said a word. If the car had not stalled, Marty would have been too early, missed the lightning bolt, crashed into the movie theater and never got home," OneHappyPenguin commented.

