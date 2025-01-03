The 2000s were a defining era for cinema. Early on, the decade launched fantasy film franchises, including Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, which continue to inspire entertainment, from adapted TV series to video games to new installments in cinema. The turn of the century also marked achievements in action films, with legendary characters like Jason Bourne (Matt Damon). The revitalization of fantasy and action genres and the novelty of computer animation are notable on their own, but none of these movies would be here without the brilliant actors who took on those roles.

From the young trio of wizards in Harry Potter, played by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, to established actors like Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, the 2000s boasted countless stars that defined the decade. These are the biggest movie stars of the 2000s, ranked by their prominence throughout the decade, their movies' success, and their performances in these movies.

10 Orlando Bloom

Best 2000s Movies: 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy (2001-2003)

Orlando Bloom rose to global fame in the early 2000s, largely due to his roles in two blockbuster franchises. As Legolas in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Bloom captivated audiences with his portrayal of the stoic archer, bringing physicality and emotional depth to the character. He also starred as Will Turner in Pirates of the Caribbean, anchoring the franchise opposite the flamboyant Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp). Bloom’s work in Kingdom of Heaven and Troy solidified his niche in epic historical dramas.

Bloom thrives in an ensemble cast. The peak of his career was definitely the 2000s, and he has never really reached that level of fame or acclaim since. While Legolas is arguably Bloom's most notable role across his career, his talent shines through his ability to merge action, emotion and charm, making him a consistent presence in blockbusters and smaller projects.

9 Nicole Kidman

Best 2000s Movie: ‘Moulin Rouge!' (2001)

As a rising star in the ‘90s, Nicole Kidman's career in the 2000s validated her reputation as a versatile and daring actress. Her Oscar-nominated role in Moulin Rouge! showcased her vocal talents and earned her critical acclaim. The same year, she starred in the atmospheric The Others, giving an emotional and suspenseful performance. Kidman's portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours remains one of her most acclaimed performances, earning her the 2003 Oscar for Best Actress.

Throughout the decade, Kidman demonstrated range and commitment with films like the experimental Dogville, the historical epic Australia, and the satirical sci-fi comedy The Stepford Wives. Today, Kidman remains one of the most daring and consistently interesting actresses of her generation. Most recently, she starred in the erotic thriller Babygirl from A24, for which she won the Volpi Cup for Best Actress at the 2024 Venice Film Festival. A hallmark of Kidman's career is her blend of emotional complexity, fearlessness, and authenticity, qualities that shined in her work throughout the 2000s.

8 Russell Crowe

Best 2000s Movie: 'Gladiator' (2000)

Entering the 2000s with momentum from L.A. Confidential, Russell Crowe quickly cemented his status as one of Hollywood's most commanding actors. His Oscar-winning portrayal of Maximus in Gladiator remains iconic, mixing physicality with emotional depth. Crowe followed this success with a nuanced performance as mathematician John Nash in A Beautiful Mind, a performance that earned him a third Oscar nomination.

Crowe’s versatility shone in Cinderella Man, where he transformed into Depression-era boxer James Braddock with remarkable authenticity. In 3:10 to Yuma, he brought depth and charisma to the role of an outlaw. American Gangster further showcased his range across genres. Whether leading epic dramas or exploring offbeat comedic roles, Crowe continues to captivate audiences with his intensity. He is still a successful working actor, but the 2000s surely were his greatest epoch.

7 Tom Cruise

Best 2000s Movie: 'Minority Report' (2002)