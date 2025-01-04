The world of movies has always lain on the foundation of stars. These are the actors and actresses that viewers see themselves in, the people who they follow even outside the films they love to watch them in. During the 1990s, in particular, the Hollywood star system exploded in a way it arguably hadn't since the days of Classical Hollywood, with waves of new and upcoming talent enchanting audiences worldwide during the rise of the Internet.

Actors and actresses of all genres and styles defined the star system of the '90s. From Oscar-winning thespians like Tom Hanks to box-office sensations like Bruce Willis, these talents showed that although the cult of star personas was perhaps not quite as shrouded in mystery as it was back in Hollywood's Golden Age, it was still very much alive. These are the biggest stars of the '90s, proper icons that defined Gen X and cemented their place as legends of the silver screen.

10 Jim Carrey

Best '90s Movie: 'The Truman Show' (1998)

From the moment his career began, Jim Carrey defined himself as what he's still today: a love-him-or-hate-him kind of comedian but a highly respectable actor no matter the case. He rose to fame thanks to television but quickly proved himself a box office sensation after he starred in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. From there, it was only upward for who became one of the biggest comedic stars of the '90s.

Carrey was the star of some of the '90s biggest comedy blockbusters, from The Mask to the iconic Dumb and Dumber. Then, he was cast against type in The Truman Show and showed that under that façade of hyper-exaggerated gestures lay incredible acting chops; his snub at the 1999 Oscars remains one of the Academy's greatest blunders. When it comes to '90s comedy, Carrey led the charge in many ways, spearheading a new kind of acting style that persisted well until the 2000s.

9 Will Smith

Best '90s Movie: 'Independence Day' (1996)

It was at the very start of the '90s, with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, that Will Smith gave his first signs of being Hollywood's new "it" star. Not soon after, he started getting major roles in big movies, having made it a very specific goal to become the biggest movie star in the world. Smith studied how actors of the past became blockbuster sensations, and he set out to do the same; he succeeded.

Smith starred in some of the most thrilling movies of the '90s, from the sci-fi epic Independence Day to the action spectacle Bad Boys, which immediately made him the household name that he had set out to become. He also had flops like Wild Wild West, so his '90s body of work doesn't quite have the level of quality of other arguably bigger stars of the time. Still, that hardly matters: Will Smith was one of the biggest names in Hollywood at the turn of the century.

8 Julia Roberts

Best '90s Movie: 'Pretty Woman' (1990)

Julia Roberts had small breakout roles in the late '80s, but it wasn't until the uber-quotable 1990 hit Pretty Woman that she proved she could be cinema's new favorite leading lady. The massive success of this beloved rom-com proved that Roberts's charisma could be enough to carry absolutely any movie to the finish line and earned her an Oscar nomination. Indeed, the actress went on to star in many more of the '90s biggest sensations—particularly rom-coms.

With her run starting as strong as it did in 1990 with Pretty Woman and a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for 1989's Steel Magnolias, things only kept speeding up from there. Roberts remained a massive star well into the 2000s, but it was the '90s that saw the peak of her popularity and the quality of her celebrated work. Films like My Best Friend's Wedding and Notting Hill are now widely considered classics, cementing her status as one of the decade's biggest draws.

7 Bruce Willis

Best '90s Movie: 'The Sixth Sense' (1999)

The now-retired big-screen icon Bruce Willis rose to television and cinematic fame in the '80s, but it was the '90s that cemented him as an actual, proper star. He gained recognition as a new action hero in the beloved Die Hard from '88, and in the following years, he expanded his repertoire and toolbox and starred in all sorts of movies of all sorts of genres by all sorts of directors.

Willis collaborated with some of the biggest filmmakers of the '90s. He had a big role in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction, was the co-lead in Luc Besson's The Fifth Element, and he's one of the best elements of M. Night Shyamalan's magnum opus and one of the best horror movies of the last 25 years, The Sixth Sense. Willis showed tremendous throughout these ten years, proving that he wasn't just John McClane but a greatly respectable actor and a bonafide movie star.