The fall film festival season is officially underway, with some of the year’s most highly anticipated and acclaimed films having some stunning premieres. Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale recently premiered at Venice Film Festival, with Brendan Fraser’s lead performance being hailed as a true comeback, even getting a standing ovation from the audience. Don’t Worry Darling also had a strong Venice Premiere, with most of the cast in attendance getting some good chatter for both the film and some social media gossip. Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is, as of publication, still going on and will premiere some major upcoming releases, including Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King and the dark comedy thriller The Menu, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, and Ralph Fiennes.

RELATED: 'Bones & All' Receives 8.5 Minute Standing Ovation at Venice Film Festival

It leads to the prolific New York Film Festival(NYFF), running from September 30th to October 6th. Many of the biggest festival favorites come for one last screening and while some big films premiere. At last year’s festival, films like The Tragedy of Macbeth, The Power of the Dog, and Dunehad big appearances that preempted their big awards runs. This year is no different as the lineup is filled with tons of great awards potential, including Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All and the newest film from The Souvenirdirector Joanna Hogg, The Eternal Daughter.

'White Noise'

Director Noah Baumbach’s new film, White Noise, already had a noteworthy debut at Venice Film Festival and is now set to be the opening night film for NYFF.

The film, based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel of the same name, follows a family man (Adam Driver) as he protects his family from a cataclysmic event that jeopardizes their lives. Anything new from Baumbach is instantly worth seeing, and White Noise is likely going to be one of Netflix’s biggest awards contenders this fall.

'The Inspection'

Image via A24

After a world premiere at TIFF, Elegance Bratton’s feature directorial debut, The Inspection, is closing out NYFF and looks to be one of the biggest breakout debuts of the fall.

The film gives off vibes of a modernized Full Metal Jacket as it delves into the experience of a new Marine recruit named Ellis (Jeremy Pope), as his sexual orientation makes him a target for his intense training instructor (Bokeem Woodbine) and fellow recruit (Raul Castillo). The Inspection has all the making of a breathtaking personal thriller and an impactful LGBTQ+ story wrapped in one film that could be a breakout moment for Pope and Bratton.

'The Eternal Daughter'

Director Joanna Hogg has become a breakout force with The Souvenir movies and now looks to reunite with Tilda Swinton for The Eternal Daughter, which was filmed in secret during the pandemic.

The film follows an artist and her elderly mother, both played by Swinton, as their return to their former family home digs up dark secrets that grow to haunt them. Following its premiere at Venice Film Festival, The Eternal Daughter is already being hailed as another strong collaboration between Hogg, Swinton, and A24, easily making its appearance at NYFF incredibly noteworthy.

RELATED: Tilda Swinton Has Proved There's Nothing She Can't Do

'Stars at Noon'

A24 Films

Prolific director Claire Denis is set to show her new film, Stars at Noon, and deliver a steamy romance thriller already making waves.

The film follows an American journalist (Margaret Qualley) and an Englishman (Joe Alwyn) as they try to escape danger while they develop strong romantic feelings for each other. Stars at Noon has already made a big impression this year, being a top contender for the coveted Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Grand Prix award, so its upcoming appearance at NYFF is incredibly exciting.

'Bones and All'

Image via MGM

Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria (2018) director Luca Guadagnino returns and combines his coming-of-age and horror storytelling talents with his upcoming film Bones and All.

Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis, the film follows two cannibalistic lovers as they trek across America in the '80s until their pasts catch up with them. Guadagnino has already proven that he’s must-watch filmmaker, and with Bones and All combining his best skills, it seems to be a standout film of the fall with tons of awards potential.

'Showing Up'

Image via A24

Director Kelly Reichardt and Michelle Williams are set to team up for the fourth time with their upcoming drama film Showing Up.

The film sees Williams play artist going through a career-changing moment as she finds new inspiration. As with Stars at Noon, Showing Up was a strong Palme d’Or contender at this past Cannes, and the idea of Reichardt and Williams coming together again should be exciting for everyone since they’ve never missed a beat.

'She Said'

Image via Universal Pictures

One of the biggest world premieres happening at this year’s NYFF is director Maria Schrader’s new film She Said, which delves into the journalists that exposed Harvey Weinstein’s history of abuse.

The film follows Megan Twohey (Carey Mulligan) and Jodi Kantor (Zoe Kazan), two New York Times journalists who uncover a horrifying truth about Harvey Weinstein’s history of sexual assault and abuse. With the film being based on the account by Twohey and Kantor, the film should offer a deep dive into one of the biggest news stories of the last decade, and having Mulligan and Kazan leading instantly screams awards potential.

RELATED: 'She Said' To Premiere at NYFF Ahead of Theatrical Release

'Triangle of Sadness'

Ruben Ostlund’s English-language feature directorial debut, Triangle of Sadness, has been one of the biggest breakouts of the year, winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes and is now ready to appear at NYFF.

The film is a comedy/satire set on the turbulent seas of the high fashion world as a luxury cruise takes a nasty turn as turmoil ensues with the guests’ personalities. Any appearance by a Palme d’Or winner at a festival is noteworthy. With the film’s recognition thus far and the sudden and tragic passing of one of its stars, Charlbi Dean, Triangle of Sadness is going to be a film that many will be talking about.

'Decision To Leave'

The legendary Park Chan-wook, director of Oldboy and Thirst, returns this fall with a new dark romance mystery in Decision to Leave.

The film follows a detective (Park Hae-il) as he investigates a new murder case and falls for the recent widow (Tang Wei), who is the prime suspect. Any new film from Park Chan-wook is worth talking about, and Decision to Leave is already getting an incredibly positive reception from its run at Cannes, where it was a top competitor for the Palme d’Or.

'Tar'

Image via Focus Features

Director Todd Field’s newest film Tar is already being hailed as a triumph from its world premiere at Venice and is now set to have a big showing at NYFF.

The film sees Cate Blanchett play an immensely talented but self-destructive classical music composer and conductor as she deals with new obstacles. Blanchett’s performance has received immense praise making her Oscar chances incredibly high, and based on a recent trailer, it looks like a breathtaking psychological thrill ride.

KEEP READING: 10 Biggest Horror Movies Hitting Theaters and Streaming This Fall