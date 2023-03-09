For the past 95 years and counting, the Academy Awards has been a night of celebrating the best in film, from the year's leading ladies to memorable men to the one film that topped the rest. But on a night filled with vote counting and celebrity appearances, things don't always go smoothly.

The Oscars have never been immune to the award night controversy - or several - throughout its nearly one century in Hollywood, and Redditors remember them all. From presenters misspeaking some crucial information to the infamous assault between two big names, this award show has been home to many controversial moments.

1 Frank Wins (1933)

It was merely the 5th Academy Awards ceremony that received its first controversy at the hands of a simple misunderstanding. Among the nominees for Best Director were Frank Capra and Frank Lloyd, unbeknownst to presenter Will Rogers that two Franks were nominated.

When Rogers announced the winner, he simply said "Frank," leaving out the last name, leaving Capra to assume he was the winner. But upon taking the stage to accept the award, the future It's A Wonderful Life director – who would later be among the "only directors to have won Best Director 3 or more times", remembers mrnicegy26 – found out it was actually Lloyd who won.

2 The Streaker (1974)

It may not have been an assault or a false win, but Reddit user SurvivorFanDan remembers "the streak" – an Oscar controversy that happened at the 46th Academy Awards when the ceremony was interrupted by a random man streaking across the stage on live television.

Just as actor David Niven was about to introduce Elizabeth Taylor, the streaker, identified as activist photographer Robert Opel, ran across the stage unclothed as part of an apparent anti-conformist performance, receiving only laughter from the crowd and a memorable joke regarding "shortcomings" from Niven.

3 Marlon Brando's Refusal (1973)

Long before the memorable #OscarsSoWhite situation of 2016 when every single nominated actor was white, the award ceremony was the center of another prejudice. After Marlon Brando won the award for Best Actor at the 45th Academy Awards for his role in The Godfather, his acceptance speech threw everyone for a loop.

User lidama31 recalls the "shocking moment" when Brando refused the award in protest of the treatment of American Indians in Hollywood and sent Native American Indian actor Sacheen Littlefeather to decline the award on his behalf, giving a speech from Brando that was met with boos from the audience.

4 In Memoriam Mishap (2017)

The In Memoriam segment is an emotional few minutes at any Oscars ceremony, acknowledging the deaths of popular names in show business. But for one film producer, it came as a shock for her to learn of her own memoriam at the 89th Academy Awards.

User NVCricket97 makes note of several "In Memoriam misses," but one that sticks out was when the segment listed Janet Patterson, a costume designer who passed away on October 21, 2016, her name was accompanied by a photo of Jan Chapman, a film producer who was alive and well, and left devastated by the mistake, as she told Variety.

5 The Best Actress Tie (1969)

While rare, a tie at the Oscars isn't entirely uncommon, and most memorably happened at the 41st Academy Awards, says a Reddit user, who recounts how "Barbra Streisand tied with Katharine Hepburn" for the year's Best Actress award, a first for a major acting category.

Each received 3,030 votes – Hepburn for her role in The Lion in Winter and Streisand for her breakout role in Funny Girl – presenter Ingrid Bergman announced it was a tie, and while Streisand went up to accept her respective award, Hepburn did not attend the ceremony.

6 Adrien Brody Kisses Halle Berry (2003)

It's understandable that emotions run high after you win a major award, but for Adrien Brody, he did the unexpected at the 75th Academy Awards after winning Best Actor for his role in 2002's renowned anti-war movie The Pianist, remembers user Free_Caterpillar_122, sharing an article about the "most shocking moments" in Oscars history.

After actor Halle Berry announced Brody as the winner, the actor joined the stage and, in his utter excitement, kissed Berry on the lips. The moment confused viewers, including Berry, who later admitted on an episode of Watch What Happens Livethat her reaction to the kiss was simply, "What the f--- is happening?"

7 John Travolta Mispronounces Idina Menzel's Name (2014)

The 86th Academy Awards in 2014 saw Disney's Frozen not only being nominated for Best Animated Feature Film and Best Original Song, but taking both awards home after the film's worldwide success. But despite Elsa's portrayer Idina Menzel becoming a notable name thanks to the film, not everyone seemed to know it.

An entire thread by user finallysigned discussed the moment when actor John Travolta "failed miserably" and introduced Menzel, who performed her Oscar-nominated (and later, winning) song "Let It Go" at the awards, and mispronounced her name, calling her "Adele Dazeem," a blunder that confused every person watching.

8 Chadwick Boseman Gets Snubbed (2021)

After Chadwick Boseman tragically passed away in 2020, the late actor was nominated in the Best Actor category at the 2021 Oscars for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. But an incorrect prediction of the winning actor made for an unusual end to the ceremony, as detailed by user music_and_the_mirror, who questioned the decision around "the best actor award."

Assuming Boseman would win the award, the producers switched the final award for Best Picture with the award for Best Actor with plans of paying tribute to Boseman during his posthumous win. But the producers' failure to assure their prediction was correct resulted in the Best Actor award actually going to Anthony Hopkins, who wasn't even present to accept it.

9 'La La Land' Best Picture Flub (2017)

The 89th Oscars in 2017 was a smooth-running show for first-time host Jimmy Kimmel, until the biggest award of the evening was the center of one of "the biggest ever" and most memorable Academy Awards controversies, according to user Cute-Ad4438. In a year full of great films like Hacksaw Ridge, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, and La La Land, the award for Best Picture was anyone's game.

When Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announced La La Land as the winner, the film's cast and crew took to the stage in acceptance moments before a producer rushed to the stage to announce Beatty had been given the wrong envelope, and it was Moonlight that actually won the award.

10 The Slap (2022)

The most notorious of Oscar controversies happened in 2022 during the 94th ceremony hosted by Chris Rock, as discussed by an entire Reddit thread after Smith "just slapped" the host. Like most comedians, Rock used his time on stage to poke fun at the Hollywood elite at the tables in front of him, including one regrettable joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

After an innocent dig at the Red Table Talk host's shaven head resembling G.I. Jane, her husband Will Smith began shouting at Rock from his table before storming the stage and slapping Rock across the face live on air. The moment resulted in shock from the both audience and viewers and a 10-year ban from the academy for Smith, who won the award for Best Actor later in the night.

