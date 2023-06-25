The silent era was the first major period in cinematic history. Spanning the medium's inception to the late 1920s, the silent era revolutionized entertainment, produced several masterpieces, many of which are now lost, and launched the careers of multiple stars who became screen icons.

Some silent stars successfully transitioned to talkies, continuing their careers into the Golden Age of Hollywood. However, others saw their fame decline with the arrival of sound and either retired or faded away. Still, their legacies as on-screen icons endure, with many ranking among the all-time great legends in American cinema.

10 Greta Garbo

Widely considered one of the greatest stars of the Golden Era, Greta Garbo began her career in Swedish film before moving to Hollywood. She earned critical acclaim and fame with 1926's Torrent, becoming one of the leading stars of the silent age thanks to films like A Woman of Affairs and The Single Standard.

RELATED: 10 Greatest Classic Hollywood Actors, According To The AFI

Garbo was among the silent stars who made a successful and seamless transition into talkies. Her career continued, with films like Ana Christie and Queen Victoria turning her into one of her era's most acclaimed and popular actresses. Garbo suddenly and unexpectedly retired in the early 1940s, leaving a rich legacy in silent and sound films.

9 Theda Bara

An icon of the silver screen, Theda Bara was among the earliest examples of a sex symbol. The actress appeared in multiple silent films, crafting a femme fatale persona that led to her nickname, "The Vamp." Bara's most successful projects include 1917's Cleopatra and 1918's Salomé.

Unfortunately, most of Bara's films were lost during the infamous 1937 Fox vault fire. The actress retired from acting in 1926, years before the arrival of sound, sparing herself from the struggle of transitioning into the new medium. With a filmography including over forty films, Bara was one of the most prolific stars of the silent era.

8 Lon Chaney

Known as "The Man of a Thousand Faces," Lon Chaney is widely regarded among cinema's most versatile and chameleonic actors. The actor achieved international fame and acclaim thanks to his performances in several silent horror films, most notably Quasimodo in 1923's The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Erik, the Phantom in 1925's The Phantom of the Opera.

RELATED: 10 Greatest Horror Movies Of The Silent Era

Chaney is among the most important figures in horror. Although over 100 of his most famous films are now lost, Chaney's legacy as a committed and transformative performer is significant. His portrayals of famous film monsters heavily influenced the horror genre, with Hunchback and Phantom often considered the birthing films of the Universal Classic Monster franchise.

7 Clara Bow

The original "It Girl," Clara Bow became an instant sensation thanks to her portrayal of Lou Spence in the 1927 silent film It. Bow became a seminal figure of the Roaring Twenties, personifying the flapper girl alongside others like Joan Crawford. Bow appeared in the first-ever Best Picture winner, Wings, reaching the apex of her popularity just as sound arrived in the business.

Like other silent era stars, Bow retired in the early 30s and became a rancher in Nevada. However, her rich filmography includes some of the best silent films of the 1920s, including Dancing Mothers and Mantrap. Bow has been referenced in several films about the silent age, serving as the basis for Berenice Bejo's Peppy in The Artist and Margot Robbie's Nellie in Babylon.

6 Rudolph Valentino

Rudolph Valentino was a major star in the early 1920s. Nicknamed "The Latin Lover," Valentino became one of the silver screen's earliest sex symbols. He rose to prominence with 1921's The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and continued a highly successful film career, including hits like Blood and Sand, The Eagle, and his most recognizable role, The Sheik.

Unfortunately, Valentino tragically passed in 1926 at the young age of 31 from an illness that has since become known as "Valentino's syndrome." Numerous scandalous rumors followed, but his legacy as one of the earliest movie stars remains unstained.

5 Lillian Gish

Often called "the First Lady of American Cinema," Lillian Gish is a deeply influential performer who significantly contributed to the craft of acting. Gish starred in one of the most successful films of the silent era, D.W. Griffith's 1915 epic The Birth of a Nation, cementing herself as a major box-office draw.

Gish continued working throughout the 1910s and 1920s, starring in films like Broken Blossoms, La Boheme, and The Wind. With the arrival of sound, Gish returned to the stage and appeared sporadically in film. Her only Oscar nomination came until 1946 for her supporting turn in Duel in the Sun, although she won an Honorary Oscar in 1971.

4 Douglas Fairbanks

Douglas Fairbanks was the quintessential star of the 1920s. Starring in some of the best classic fantasy films, Fairbanks became known as a swashbuckler thanks to roles in films like the seminal The Thief of Bagdad, Robin Hood, and The Mask of Zorro.

A founding member of United Artists and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Fairbanks was also one-half of the most famous marriage in Hollywood. Unfortunately, the arrival of the talkies marked the end of his career, with Fairbanks becoming one of the best-known casualties of sound cinema. Fairbanks has inspired many films and characters, most notably Jean Dujardin's Oscar-winning role in The Artist.

3 Mary Pickford

"The Woman Who Built Hollywood;" that was the nickname given to the iconic Mary Pickford. Possibly the earliest example of "America's sweetheart," Pickford was the female star of the silent era, famous for playing croquettes and ingenues in hugely successful films like Tess of the Storm County and The Poor Little Rich Girl. Pickford won the second-ever Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 1929's Coquette.

RELATED: 10 Greatest Classic Hollywood Actresses, According To The AFI

Alongside her then-husband, Douglas Fairbanks, Pickford founded United Artists and AMPAS. Her career declined following the arrival of sound, and she retired from the industry, becoming increasingly reclusive. Pickford won an Honorary Oscar in 1976, although she didn't attend the ceremony and thanked the Academy from the privacy of her home, Pickfair.

2 Buster Keaton

One of the earliest proponents of slapstick and deadpan comedy, Buster Keaton is among the greatest comedians ever to grace the silver screen. Three of his most famous efforts, Sherlock Jr., The General, and The Cameraman, often rank among the all-time greatest cinematic comedies. His career waned in the 1930s, but he recovered and rose to stardom again during the 1940s, earning an Honorary Oscar in 1959.

Keaton was also an acclaimed director, pioneering many modern techniques and providing a sense of gravitas and dignity to his comedic projects. Recognized as one of the leading figures of silent cinema, Buster Keaton remains as influential today as he was during his heyday in the 1920s.

1 Charlie Chaplin

No actor is more related to the Silent Era than Sir Charles Chaplin. Often called the best comedian in film history, Chaplin became an international icon thanks to his on-screen persona, "The Tramp," a character he introduced in the eponymous 1915 silent film. The Tramp returned in multiple future films, most notably 1921's The Kid; 1925's The Gold Rush; 1931's City Lights, one of the all-time best romantic comedies; 1936's Modern Times; and 1940's The Great Dictator.

Chaplin's name is synonymous not only with silent film but with American cinema as a whole. A multi-hyphenate and perfectionist, Chaplin wrote, directed, scored, produced, edited, and starred in most of his movies. He won an Honorary Oscar in 1972 and remains highly influential today.

NEXT: The 10 Best Movie Scores, According To The AFI