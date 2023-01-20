The main takeaway from the 2023 BAFTA nominations is that the Brits really loved Edward Berger's jarring anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front. It received a leading 14 nominations for this year's ceremony, the most out of any other film.

Other contenders like Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherincemented themselves as the season's leaders, while presumed contenders The Fabelmans and Women Talking were paid dust. And as Oscar nominations approach and pundits scramble to finish their predictions, the BAFTAs just clarified some things leading up to Hollywood's biggest night.

1 Not Quiet On The Western Front

The acclaimed anti-war movie All Quiet on the Western Front had the best possible performance it could've hoped for at this year's BAFTA nominations. The film was long-listed for 15 awards and received 14 nominations, including key Best Picture and Best Director mentions. Only lead actor Felix Kammerer missed a nomination, even though supporting co-star Albrecht Schuch made it into his category.

Overall, All Quiet is the star at this year's ceremony. The film's Oscar chances also increased exponentially, knowing the British block is so passionate about it, and not one pundit is predicting it to miss Best Picture come Oscar nominations morning.

2 Spielberg Out

Back when The Fabelmans premiered at TIFF, Steven Spielberg looked like the obvious choice for Best Director at the 2023 Oscars. It was a deeply personal film with an all-star cast of prestigious actors; furthermore, Spielberg's last victory came a whopping twenty-three years ago for Saving Private Ryan. This looked like his time to win Oscar #3.

Cut to now, and Spielberg seems more vulnerable than ever. His chances at winning took a severe hit by the BAFTA snub heard around Film Twitter, and some even doubt he'll make it at all. It might seem an overreaction, but BAFTA's membership significantly overlaps with AMPAS, and Spielberg's snub speaks to voter resistance to rewarding him for The Fabelmans. He needs DGA to stay in the race.

3 The Fabelmans Done Dirty

And speaking of Spielberg, BAFTA also gave his movie the cold shoulder. The Fabelmans failed to receive a Best Picture nomination, while Michelle Williams is also missing from the Lead Actress category; in hindsight, it's clear switching to the lead category was a mistake because she would be sweeping in supporting.

The Fabelmans' sole nomination was for Spielberg and Tony Kushner's original screenplay, which looks more like a consolation prize than anything else. It's unlikely that The Fabelmans will receive the same treatment from AMPAS, but the film's chances at a Best Picture win went out the window after such a disastrous BAFTA performance.

4 Women Silent

The disservice to Women Talking is astounding. Sarah Polley's brilliant adaptation of Miriam Toews' eponymous novel is one of the best all-female movies in recent memory. However, it's been nearly entirely shut out from major categories, and the BAFTAs were not the exception.

The film missed nominations for Polley's directing and writing, while Ben Whishaw, the sole actor to be long-listed for his performance, was also ignored. Women Talking deserves far more from award voters, but sadly, its Oscar chances look bleaker than ever.

5 Dolly De Leon & Hong Chau Are Here To Stay

The Supporting Actress category seemingly has three "locks:" Angela Bassett -- the presumed winner -- Jamie Lee Curtis, and Kerry Condon. The last two slots were up for debate, with at least five actresses vying for them. However, SAG and BAFTA solidified The Whale's Hong Chau as a top contender. The underrated actress will probably receive her first Oscar nomination following her inclusion by the two groups with the most overlap with AMPAS.

Meanwhile, Triangle of Sadness' Dolly de Leon also received BAFTA's approval, giving a considerable and much-needed boost to her Oscar chances. The SAG snub still hurts her, but things look good for the acclaimed scene-stealer.

6 Aftersun Gets (Almost) Nothing

Despite Aftersun's glowing reviews, the film hasn't been able to break through with awards voters. The film, written and directed by Charlotte Wells, stars Paul Mescal and a revelatory Frankie Corio in a story about love, loss, and melancholy.

Aftersun received only a few notices from BAFTA. Mescal got a well-deserved Lead Actor nomination, but Wells was shut out of the Directing and Original Screenplay categories. Wells did receive a nomination for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer, so at least her tremendous work did not go entirely unnoticed.

7 Good Luck To You, Emma & Daryl

The brilliant and insightful comedy-drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande was among 2022's most pleasant surprises. However, it received almost nothing throughout the season until BAFTA rectified things by giving leads Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack two wholly-deserving nominations for Actress and Actor in a Leading Role.

Their inclusions make sense, considering BAFTA always supports their own. However, it's also a triumph, especially for Thompson, who delivers one of the most vulnerable and layered performances of her esteemed career.

8 Ana De Armas & Eddie Redmayne Are Happening

With BAFTA nominations, Ana de Armas and Eddie Redmayne cemented their places in the Lead Actress and Supporting Actor categories. Both actors were question marks going into the televised awards, mainly due to Blonde's controversial nature and The Good Nurse's lack of support from Netflix.

Still, de Armas and Redmayne endured, receiving nominations from the Golden Globes and SAG. They aren't safe yet, as at least one performer always misses the Oscar nomination despite having all the precursors. De Armas might be most vulnerable, considering Blonde's controversies and the competitive state of the Best Actress race.

9 Park Chan-wook Makes It In Best Director

Decision to Leave is among the most underrated contenders in the 2023 Oscar season. Directed by the legendary Park Chan-wook, the film received acclaim from critics but has been largely ignored by major awards bodied throughout the season.

However, BAFTA gave the prolific director a richly-earned Best Director nomination, throwing his name into an already crowded category. Park is not a leading contender at the Oscars, but his inclusion wouldn't be a complete shock. Better yet, his inclusion in Best Director makes up for the egregious omission of the film's lead actors.

10 Maverick Is DOA

Despite receiving multiple nominations throughout awards season, including a key PGA mention, the box-office juggernaut Top Gun: Maverick was missing from every above-the-line category at the BAFTA nominations. The film did receive Editing, Visual Effects, and Sound nominations, categories in which it's considered a lock.

However, the BAFTAs snubbed it for Best Picture; it makes sense that British voters wouldn't go nuts for the very American Maverick, though. BAFTA was also Tom Cruise's last shot at a major individual notice going into the Oscars nominations. At this point, a nomination for him is a dream.

