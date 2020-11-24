In the holiday spirit? Feel like giving to a worthwhile cause while also watching some epic gameplay of retro classics? Consider popping over to twitch.tv/bigjon ASAP. The Twitch streamer who's become known for his big personality and his unique approach to gameplay on the platform is stepping up his game today for a massive marathon with charitable intent. @BigJon often entertains his 113,000+ followers with his analytical approach to virtual slots, his mash-up marathons of dozens of retro games all played at the same time, or laugh-out-loud randomizer playthroughs. He always helps out those in his community, and today, he needs your help in lifting up one important person in particular.

Right now, and throughout the day, @BigJon will be playing the !Swapathon, a marathon of retro gaming that sees him cycling through anywhere from 16 to 100 games at the same time! That's worth checking out just for the entertainment and novelty factor alone. But today's stream is special because he's raising money for his uso, his "brother", who has been hit particularly hard by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Be sure to read @BigJon's story about his uso and the campaign here, in his own words. And if you have the means, be sure to stop by the stream today and help out if you can!

More people than ever before are broadcasting their gameplay, showing off their hobbies, and polishing their conversation skills by interacting with millions of people from all over the world. But with so many streamers, gamers, and content creators sharing their stories on the Internet, it starts to feel a little overwhelming. Where do you start? Who do you follow? Who’s doing something unique, interesting, and meaningful on all of the many streaming platforms?

That’s where Collider’s Streamer of the Month comes in! In this new series, we aim to highlight streamers from all walks of life and all over the world in order to bring your attention to folks you might otherwise have missed. Up-and-coming gamers, innovators, and trailblazers will be featured here, but let us know if there’s someone out there we should be watching. Who knows, you might just see them featured here in the future!

