Walmart is about to become the home of a new line of toys based on classic brands and animated series from the 1980s and 1990s. Collider can exclusively reveal that Nacelle, the diversified media company that acquired the rights to Sectaurs, RoboForce, and the cult favorite Biker Mice from Mars, among other things, has struck a deal with the retailer to make toys from its various brands available on select shelves across the U.S. beginning in Summer 2024. It marks the latest major agreement the company has reached — alongside partnerships with Funko, Oni Press, Bull Airs, and more - to expand its licensing brand.

Nacelle's agreement with Walmart won't be entirely unlike Funko's deal with Target, as exclusive limited edition variants of collectibles from Sectaurs, RoboForce, The Great Garloo, and more will be sold only at Walmart. The retailer will also carry classic Nacelle action figures based on the RoboForce leader Maxx 89 and the demolitionist, Wrecker, the three Biker Mice from Mars Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo, and Dargon and Stellara from Sectaurs. These exclusive figures will be found on special end caps within the store set to make their debut in October. Walmart and Nacelle will have no shortage of material to pull from after the media company also bought the rights to Wild West C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa and Power Lords - The Extra-Terrestrial Warriors.

All of Nacelle's acquisitions over the years have been building up to an ambitious animated universe called the NacelleVerse that will unite all of these memorable toy lines and cartoons under one banner across products, shows, comics, and more. Some serious names are already involved in making such a project a reality — Ryan Reynolds and his Maximum Effort banner, including George Dewey, Kevin Hill, and Ashley Fox, is partnering with Nacelle to reboot the motorcycle mice with fellow co-producers including Nacelle Founder and CEO Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Matt Kravitsky, and Michael Goodman from Nacelle and Fubo’s David Gandler and Pamela Duckworth. Last year, Dwayne Johnson also boarded a RoboForce animated series as an executive producer alongside Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Brian Gewirtz from his Seven Bucks production banner. The latter project is set to kick off the NacelleVerse on-screen with Volk-Weiss directing and much of Nacelle's same co-producers attached alongside Tom Stern and Gavin Hignight.

What's the History Behind Nacelle and Its New Toy Line?

Arguably the most popular of Nacelle's brands, Biker Mice from Mars originally debuted in 1993 with an animated series from Rick Ungar that would air three seasons and develop a following as an underrated classic from that era. The show centered on a trio of armed and dangerous anthropomorphic mice motorcyclists who flee a war-torn Mars only to crash-land on Earth where they'd continue to rebel against the alien Plutarkians that destroyed their home. There have been attempts to bring it, and the other toy lines, back throughout the years, including in a 2006 sequel series, but Nacelle's ambitions are far greater. Established in 2017, the company has become a go-to producer of comedy specials for stand-up talents like Ali Wong and Pete Davidson and documentary programs like Down to Earth with Zac Efron and Disney+'s Behind the Attraction, among other things. The NacelleVerse, however, will be a major step forward for them as a producer of scripted entertainment.

Volk-Weiss sees the deal with Walmart as a strong start for getting these classic series back into the public eye. It also made sense for him to partner with the retailer to ensure that fans wouldn't have to break the bank for new figures from the NacelleVerse. "I’ve admired Walmart’s business model for a long time; quality goods for a very affordable price,” he said in an official statement. “Being able to showcase our characters in a way that’s equally exciting and affordable for the consumer, is a win-win for toy lovers everywhere."

