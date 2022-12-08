Filming on the Jeff Nichols-directed The Bikeriders has officially wrapped up. Utility stunts persona Ted Williams posted to his social media account to announce the end of filming on Elvis star Austin Butler’s latest movie.

Posting to his Instagram account, Williams announced the end of filming on The Bikeriders. “Elvis has left the building! That’s a picture wrap on The Bikeriders! Thanks for a great time. Great crew, great time!” Williams wrote on a post showing a clapperboard from the film, which indicated the last scene to be filmed. Williams is known for both his acting and stunt work, having starred as Big Foster Posse on Outsiders and performing stunts in the upcoming Netflix film, The Deliverance. In a near-identical second post, which used the same image, Williams, who worked on the film’s utility stunts department, went on to also thank the assistant directors for their hard work. “Thanks to a killer AD staff (Don [Donald Sparks], Pete [Peter Dress] and Mollie [Mollie Stallman] (and yes Casey!) plus all the PAs. [G]reat crew and some awesome stunt days!” Williams wrote.

William’s Elvis comment is a reference to the film’s star’s most recent role as the titular character in the film. Butler, who stars in The Bikerider (the character details of which continue to remain a mystery at this point) starred alongside Tom Hanks (who portrayed manager Colonel Tom Parker) and Olivia DeJonge. Butler is also known for his role as Text Watson in Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, and is currently also working on two other films set to premiere next year: Dune: Part Two and Masters of the Air.

Most of the details surrounding The Bikeriders’s plot continue to remain a mystery thanks to its somewhat unorthodox writing approach. Written by Nichols, the film will be an original story based on the photographic book by Danny Lyon. Lyon’s book, which is now considered a groundbreaking and influential piece of work, showcased a series of photographs featuring motorcyclists in 1968. The film will take place in the 1960s, set to focus on the transformation of a Midwestern motorcycle club rebelling against societal norms in a tight-knit community into a dangerous gang. Alongside Butler, the film will star Tom Hardy (Peaky Blinders), Michael Shannon (Amsterdam), Boyd Holbrook (The Sandman), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead), Karl Glusman (Watcher), Beau Knapp (Bumblebees), Damon Herriman (Mr Inbetween), and Emory Cohen (Big Gold Brick) amongst a strong cast. Fred Berger serves as executive producer on the film, with New Regency, and Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (for Tri-State) producing.

The Bikeriders will premiere sometime in 2023. In the meantime, check out the interview with Nichols about his latest projects.