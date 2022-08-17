Several prominent actors have joined the cast of Jeff Nichols' next feature film The Bikeriders, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. Two-time Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Shannon (Man of Steel) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role alongside Boyd Holbrook, who starred in the film Logan and the recently released The Sandman, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood).

While the announcement of the new members of the cast didn't offer any new character or plot details, the trio of actors join the previously announced cast that includes Austin Butler, who recently starred in Elvis as the titular singer; Jodie Comer, who starred in last year's Free Guy and The Last Duel; and Academy Award-nominated actor Tom Hardy, who most recently can be seen in Sony's Venom films as the lead character. More information about the roles and character details will likely be revealed as production of The Bikeriders is in further development.

The upcoming feature film will be an original story inspired by photographer Danny Lyon's book of the same name from 1968 which featured a photography collection of the Chicago Outlaws Motorcycle Club. The film's story will be set in the 1960s and will center on a Midwestern motorcycle club and their decade-long journey as they change from small gathering of friends to a more threatening biker gang. Tri-State's Sarah Green and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones will serve as producers of the film with Fred Berger executive producing the feature film.

Shannon previously collaborated with director Nichols on the psychological thriller film Take Shelter, which achieved critical acclaim with praise directed toward the film's performances, themes, and engaging story. Outside The Bikeriders, other upcoming projects that Shannon is attached to include Amsterdam, which releases later this year, and The Flash, where he will reprise his role as General Zod after previously playing the character in the 2013 film Man of Steel.

After recently starring in Netflix's The Sandman, Holbrook is also set to appear in the untitled fifth installment of the Indiana Jones franchise in an undisclosed role. Best known for playing Charles Manson in both the Mindhunter and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, future projects that Herriman is attached to include The Portable Door, which stars Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz, and Run Rabbit Run, directed by Daina Reid.

Due to the film's status in pre-production, no release date for The Bikeriders has been set yet. Check out our interview with Shannon about Nine Perfect Strangers and Bullet Train below: