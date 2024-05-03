The Big Picture Jeff Nichols returns to the director's chair with The Bikeriders, featuring a stellar ensemble cast and based on a true story.

The new trailer showcases the highs and lows of the midwestern motorcycle club, highlighting their camaraderie and fierce loyalty.

Based on the acclaimed photo book by Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders promises to be a thrilling and compelling look into the biker culture of the 1960s.

Fans are eagerly waiting for Jeff Nichols’ upcoming rodeo The Bikeriders, which brings back the acclaimed filmmaker in the director’s chair after an agonizing long hiatus. The biker drama is based on a true story and cast an ensemble of very compelling performers like Tom Hardy, Austin Butler, and Jodie Comer to name a few. The feature is set to come out this June and the makers are giving us a good look at the film which chronicles the rise of the midwestern motorcycle club the Vandals.

The new trailer, highlights the interpersonal relationship between the group, who consider each other family. The brief clips shows us the highs and lows of the club as they fight for each other. Their camaraderie, love, fierceness and interdependencies are all at display, intriguing the viewer to immerse themselves in this vengeful ride.

What’s ‘The Bikeriders’ About?

The movie, seen through the eyes of its members, follows the rise of a midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals. As the club evolves over the course of a decade from a gathering place for local outsiders into a more sinister gang, threatening the original group’s unique way of life. The film is based on the 1967 photo book of the same name by photojournalist Danny Lyon, which encapsulates the lives of the oldest outlaw biker club, the Outlaws MC.

Going by the looks of the marketing materials, the film is going to be full of adrenaline, the friendship between the biker group as well as a love story. The ups and downs look thrilling as the story unfolds and given the film is based on Lyon’s work which is considered as one of the best documentations of the biker culture of the 1960s, it’ll be a compelling piece of cinema. Nichlos directs from his own script.

The movie casts Hardy as Johnny, Butler as Benny, Comer as Benny’s wife Kathy, along with Michael Shannon as Zipco, Norman Reedus as Funny Sonny, Boyd Holbrook as Cal, Damon Herriman as Brucie, Beau Knapp as Wahoo, Karl Glusman as Corky. Further rounding off the cast are Emory Cohen, Toby Wallace, Mike Faist, Happy Anderson and more. With a strong cast and brilliant premise, the film will be the one to watch out for.

The Bikeriders will ride into theaters on June 21. You can get more details about the film with our guide here and check out the new trailer below.