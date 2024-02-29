The Big Picture The Bikeriders , directed by Jeff Nichols, follows a midwestern motorcycle club's transformation into a dangerous gang over a decade.

The star-studded cast, including Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer, brings this biker drama to life on the big screen.

Critics have mixed reviews, but fans can expect intense performances and a gripping storyline when The Bikeriders hits theaters on June 21.

The road to the big screen has been bumpy for Jeff Nichols's biker drama The Bikeriders, but things are finally starting to smooth out as its new release date approaches. Focus Features picked up the starry feature late last year after Disney dropped it just weeks before its originally planned December release date, and now the distributor has a new look at what's in store for the fictional Vandals. A new trailer shared today spotlights the leading trio, Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer, as they descend into an increasingly dangerous biker gang life.

Taking inspiration from the pivotal photography book by journalist Danny Lyon, The Bikeriders tracks the rapid ascent of the midwestern motorcycle club The Vandals over a decade as they transform from a haven for local outcasts into a more violent, criminal bunch known for running drugs, prostitution, and burning down bars. Caught in the middle is Kathy (Comer), the wife of Benny (Butler) who, after a quick marriage, tries her best to steer him away from the gang's destructive new direction and dissuade him from his violent ways. On the other side is the group's leader, Johnny (Hardy), who appeals to Benny as a fellow original member and insists that nothing can stop him from riding a bike. The trailer sets up a tug-of-war as Benny struggles with the gang's new direction and is torn between his wife and his dear friend as they decide their allegiances.

Critics were mostly warm toward Nichols's latest upon its debut at the Telluride Film Festival last year, though Collider's Emma Kiely gave it a C- in her review despite praise for Comer and amusement with Hardy's turn as Johnny. Butler similarly lauded Hardy for his personable presence on set and intense performance once cameras started rolling, comparing him to Marlon Brando in an InterviewMagazine.com interview with his Dune: Part 2 co-star Josh Brolin. The Bikeriders boasts a strong cast around the main trio too, with motorcycle enthusiast and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus joining alongside Michael Shannon, Boyd Holbrook, Mike Faist, Damon Herriman, Toby Wallace, Emory Cohen, Beau Knapp, Karl Glusman, and Happy Anderson.

'The Bikeriders' Continues a Huge Year for Austin Butler

Close

For Butler, The Bikeriders will be the latest of his projects to be released in what's already a massively crowded year for the A-lister. He kicked off 2024 with Apple TV+'s Masters of the Air, which has been hailed as one of the best television series to release thus far this year. The series casts the Elvis Oscar nominee as Major Gale 'Buck' Cleven during World War II as he helps lead the so-called Bloody Hundredth on critical yet dangerous bombing missions into Germany. He'll next open up the month of March playing opposite Timothée Chalamet in the aforementioned Dune: Part 2 as the threatening Feyd-Rautha. There are big things on the horizon for all of The Bikeriders' starring trio as, after the film's release, Hardy will return for Venom 3 while Comer turns to the video game world with David Harbour for the Alone in the Dark remake.

The Bikeriders hits theaters on June 21 through Focus Features. Visit our full guide for everything you need to know before the biker drama roars onto the big screen. Check out the new trailer below.

Your browser does not support the video tag.