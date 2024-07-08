The Big Picture The Bikeriders, inspired by Danny Lyon's photo-book, stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer, and is available on VOD platforms.

The film captures a rebellious 1960s American culture and has received mixed reviews for its cinematography and performances.

The Bikeriders follows a love story between Kathy and Benny, a member of the Vandals Motorcycle Club, as the club evolves into a dangerous underworld.

Acclaimed filmmaker Jeff Nichols finally returned to the world of cinema this year with his latest film, The Bikeriders. The movie inspired by the photo-book of the same name by journalist Danny Lyon, depicts the lives of the Vandals Motorcycle Club, a fictional version of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, and casts a slew of talents including Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, and Jodie Comer. For fans who love to watch movies from their couch, it is soon coming to VOD.

While the movie is still in theatres, it will be available on all major VOD platforms, including Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, and more. The movie captures a rebellious time in American history showcasing its ever-evolving culture and people. It received mostly mixed reviews garnering $29.5 million at the worldwide box office. The movie is acclaimed for its cinematography and performances, especially by Comer, who is also the film’s narrator. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, it has a score of 81 percent making it a decent watch for both fans and critics.

What to Expect From ‘The Bikeriders’

The film follows Kathy, who upon a chance encounter with Benny in a local bar falls for him. Benny is the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals which is led by the enigmatic Johnny. Things take a turn when the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, that forces Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

The movie has equal parts thrilling action and a love story, with its unpredictable characters to unseen events, it keeps you glued to your seats. The feature has an authentic portrayal of life in the 1960s and of life in a motorcycle gang it is inspired by and with the VOD release, it might find a new audience at home. The movie has an ensemble star cast including Logan star Boyd Holbrook as Cal, The Walking Dead alum Norman Reedus as Funny Sunny, and the West Side Story’s Mike Faist as Danny Lyon. Also in the cast are Damon Herriman as Brucie, Toby Wallace as The Kid, Emory Cohen as Cockroach, Beau Knapp as Wahoo, Karl Glusman as Corky, and Happy Anderson as Big Jack.

The Bikeriders will be available on VOD starting July 9. It is also available in the theatres. You can learn more about the film with our guide here and check out our review here.