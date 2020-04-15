Enjoy These Most Excellent Coloring Book Pages, Courtesy of ‘Bill & Ted 3’

I don’t know about you, but I am most excited for Bill & Ted Face the Music, the upcoming third chapter in the deliciously daffy rock-and-roll sci-fi pictures starring Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves as the title roles/#friendshipgoals. But right now, we’re all kinda facing a different tune. And it goes a little like, “I’m stuck in quarantine because of a scary pandemic.” Thankfully, Bill and Ted 3 is here make things feel a little less scary and remind us to stay excellent, courtesy of the time-honored joys of a coloring book.

Below, you can print out three pages of black-and-white goodness with some classic Bill & Ted iconography, including the phone booth, a bunch of guitars, and a classic rock-on symbol. They also have words of encouragement (and sneaky PSAs on how to behave during social distancing); “Be excellent to each other and phone your friends” being my favorite, while “Be excellent to each other and wash your hands” is a close second. It’s the kind of earnest joy I except from the Bill & Ted franchise, and I’m so happy to see it!

Check out the Bill & Ted Face the Music coloring pages below — be sure to print them out, grab your coloring instruments, and have some dang fun! For more on the upcoming delayed trilogy ender, check out the intel on a tasty-sounding plot device. Plus: A new generation of Stallyns approaches!