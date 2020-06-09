First Poster for ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Sees the Return of the Phone Booth

Along with the most excellent first trailer, the first Bill & Ted 3 poster for the long-awaited sequel was also released today. Titled Bill & Ted Face the Music, the follow-up picks up with our time-traveling heroes in middle age. They’re still playing music as Wyld Stallyns, but fame has eluded them. And so has the song that will save the world. When they’re confronted with the notion that they have to write the song in a very short period of time or the world will end, Bill and Ted decide to go into the future to when they’ve already written the song, and steal it from themselves. A very Bill and Ted thing to do, no doubt.

This poster sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter facing down the time-traveling phone booth for the third time, while also boasting a “Summer 2020” release date. Orion Pictures has slated the film for release on August 21, 2020, but with COVID-19 shutting down movie theaters, many films have been delayed or are releasing straight to VOD. It’ll be interesting to see if Orion sticks with a theatrical release or if Bill & Ted 3 goes VOD instead. For now, “Summer 2020” is what they’re sticking to.

Screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon returned to write the screenplay, and director Dean Parisot—who helmed Galaxy Quest—was hand-selected to direct. When I spoke with Solomon a couple of years ago, before filming began, he described the story of Bill & Ted Face the Music as a bit of a riff on A Christmas Carol:

“What follows is a kind of utterly absurd, Christmas Carol-like journey through their lives past, present, and future. Their daughters (Bill has a daughter named Thea, Ted’s daughter is named Billie) are also very involved in trying to help them… It’s a total comedy, but I think it’s really, really grounded in the sweetness that is Bill and Ted and the emotion of where they would be at this point in their life.”

Indeed, Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Billie Logan and Samara Weaving plays Theodora Preston, and the ensemble is filled out by the likes of William Sadler, Anthony Carrigan, Kid Cudi, Jillian Bell, Kristen Schaal, Beck Bennett, and Holland Taylor.

Take a closer look at the Bill & Ted 3 poster below, and be excellent to each other.