‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Release Date Moved Up a Week; Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Released

Good news, everyone! Bill & Ted Face the Music will now be released one week earlier. After previously announcing that the film would be released both in theaters and On Demand on the same day, Orion Pictures today announced that Bill & Ted 3 will be released one week earlier in both formats – August 28th.

The move comes on the heels of Disney announcing that they would be releasing their big-budget live-action Mulan on Disney+ on September 4th, just three days after Bill & Ted 3’s original September 1st release date. So this gives Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter and Co. a bit of a head start before Mulan threatens to dominate the conversation.

In addition to the release date change, a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Bill & Ted Face the Music has been released. This one zeroes in on the casting for the highly anticipated sequel, namely Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine who play Bill and Ted’s daughters. The two have an important role to play in the film’s plot, which finds Bill and Ted running up against a ticking clock to write the song that will save the universe. Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon, who wrote the previous two Bill & Ted movies, returned to write the script for this new sequel. Dean Parisot directs.

Check out the Bill & Ted Face the Music featurette below, and mark August 28th on your calendars to see the film on demand and in select theaters (where theaters are open). The movie also stars Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr., and Amy Stoch.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music: