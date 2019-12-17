First ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Images Are Most Excellent

0

Orion has released the first images from the long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music. The last time we got a Bill & Ted movie was 1991’s brilliant Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, but now stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have reunited for this third installment from series writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon. Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) directed the film.

Per EW:

“This third Bill & Ted film (out Aug. 21) finds Winter’s Bill S. Preston Esq. and Reeves’ Ted Theodore Logan III still trying to create music for their band, Wyld Stallyns, which they learned back in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure will inspire the utopian society of the future. “They were told when they were teenagers that they were going to save reality, and they’ve been working on it the whole time,” says Matheson. “Now an emissary from the future comes and says, ‘You’ve got to do it right now. We’ve got literally 80 minutes or all of reality will come to an end.’”

But this time Bill and Ted won’t be alone. They’ll have help from their daughters, Thea (Samara Weaving), Bill’s daughter, and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine), Ted’s daughter. “The daughters really love their dads’ music and want to help them,” Matheson says.

Also along for the ride is Ted’s younger brother Deacon (Beck Bennett), the Grim Reaper (William Sadler), and Kid Cudi as himself. “[Cudi] gets mysteriously thrown around through various times, because all time and space is coming unglued,” says Parisot.

It all looks like it’s going to be a blast, and while comedy sequels are tough, Bogus Journey is one of the best ever made, so Matheson and Solomon have earned the benefit of the doubt. Plus, it should just be fun to see Reeves and Winter play these characters again at such a different point in their lives.

Check out the Bill & Ted Face the Music images below. The film opens August 21, 2020.