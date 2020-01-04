New ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Image Sees Two Generations of Wyld Stallyns Hanging Out

There are still plenty of fun things to tease about Bill and Ted Face the Music despite the seven-month wait until its August premiere. Back in December, we got a look at some new images from the movie which teased the two pairs of unlikely heroes at the center of the story: lifelong pals Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves), now older and (maybe?) wiser, and their daughters, Thea (Samara Weaving) and Billie (Brigette Lundy-Paine).

But, until Friday, we had yet to see these two generations together in one frame. Thankfully, Bill & Ted Face the Music co-writer Ed Solomon ended that dry spell by sharing a new photo from the upcoming adventure comedy on Twitter. Solomon captioned the photo with a casual update: “On another front, I guess they released a new still from Bill and Ted Face the Music today :).” The photo itself shows Bill and Ted in the now-infamous garage where their band, Wyld Stallyns, has always held their rehearsals. Daughters Billie and Thea seem to have taken the reins from their dear dads as the pair hold music equipment and sport headphones while Bill and Ted check in on what seems like a rehearsal.

On another front, I guess they released a new still from Bill and Ted Face the Music today 🙂 pic.twitter.com/224zelWcGK — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) January 3, 2020

There was also an interesting update on when the Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer may be released buried in the comments thread on Solomon’s tweet. Below the new image, one of Solomon’s followers asked when fans will get to see a new trailer. Solomon, who has been very involved in the film’s production since the very beginning, replied, “Waiting to finish effects. So it will be some time in spring.”

Waiting to finish effects. So it will be some time in spring — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) January 4, 2020

Based on the movie’s August release date, the springtime trailer release window definitely seems the most likely. Fingers crossed it’s early spring rather than late because, well, I don’t know about you but I need to see the trailer for this highly-anticipated 2020 movie ASAP.

Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives in theaters on August 21. For more on what’s happening in the world of Keanu Reeves, check out the latest updates on his prep for John Wick 4 and The Matrix 4.