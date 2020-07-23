‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Getting On Demand Release in September; New Trailer Released

Rejoice! We have been gifted with a new Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer along with the news that the film will be released both theatrically and on demand. Indeed, after originally being set for release in August, Orion Pictures announced today that the film will be released both in theaters and on demand on September 1st — meaning it’ll be opening in whatever theaters are open at that time, but will also be made available to watch from the comfort and safety of your living room.

It’s been more than 30 years since we were introduced to best friends in rock, Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) in 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Then, in 1991, we rejoined Bill and Ted in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey for another rollicking adventure through time and space. But what have San Dimas, California’s most excellent locals been up to in the last 30-ish years?

Luckily, the newest Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer is here to answer that. Among the numerous fun reveals in the new trailer, we see Bill and Ted have settled down into suburban dad life. They’re now married to their princess girlfriends Joanna (Jayma Mays) and Elizabeth (Erinn Hayes) from Excellent Adventure. And — get this — they’re dads! Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) is Billie, Ted’s kid, and Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) is Thea, Bill’s kid. On top of this, we also get a tease of their next great adventure: They must steal the song which will change the world from themselves.

This trailer looks pretty excellent. We see Bill and Ted traveling to the future incrementally to steal their own song, but we also see that their daughters end up time-traveling as well to help their dads. Indeed, instead of rounding up historical figures, Billie and Thea round up famous musicians to help write the song that will save the world.

Check out the new Bill & Ted Face the Music trailer below. The film was directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest). Ed Solomon is back as a co-writer on the third Bill & Ted movie, along with Chris Matheson (Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey). Additional cast members include William Sadler, Holland Taylor, Hal Landon Jr., Amy Stoch, Kid Cudi, Beck Bennett, Kristen Schaal, and Anthony Carrigan.

For more on Bill & Ted, check out the virtual Comic-Con@Home panel this weekend.