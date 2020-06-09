First Trailer for ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Reveals the Long-Awaited Sequel

At long last, the first trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music has arrived. The highly anticipated sequel Bill & Ted 3 has been in the works for a long, long time with original screenwriters Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson returning to craft a new story alongside Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

The new film picks up in real time as William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted’ Logan have reached middle age and still have yet to write the song that will save the world. An inciting event enacts a ticking clock, and Bill and Ted must set out on a new adventure to find the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe. This time, however, they’re joined by their daughters, played by Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine, in addition to new historical figures, familiar faces, and a few music legends.

The added twist to Bill & Ted 3, as revealed in this trailer, is that Bill and Ted decide that instead of writing the song that will change the world, they’ll just travel to the future to when they’ve already written it and steal it from themselves which is just… so perfect. We get a taste of what that entails when Bill and Ted encounter Prison Bill and Prison Ted, who are buffed out of their minds, and I can’t wait to see what other versions of these characters we’ll meet within the context of this sequel.

The world could use more Bill & Ted right now, so I’m happy to see this film is still scheduled for release this year.

Check out the Bill & Ted 3 trailer below and click here to see the poster. Directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), the film also stars Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), William Sadler, Kristen Schaal, Holland Taylor, Jillian Bell, Anthony Carrigan, Jayma Mays, Erinn Hays, Hal Landon Jr., Amy Stotch, and Beck Bennett. Bill & Ted Face the Music opens in theaters on August 21, 2020.

Here’s the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music: